President Biden’s remarks after visiting Samsung Electronics Hirasawa Campus





Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek Campus Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea

7:47 pm KST

President: Thank you, President. (Applause) Thank you. You are very generous. thank you very much. Thank you for your introduction, Mr. President. It’s great to be back in South Korea.

President Yun, I am honored-I am honored that you have welcomed me to your beautiful country. And congratulations on your elections, congratulations, and your recent inauguration. (applause.)

I and my country are looking forward to a very productive few days together, where we can get to know each other better and find ways to raise the alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States to a higher level than existing. increase.

And Vice Chairman Lee, thank you for welcoming us to this Samsung Semiconductor Facility. This is a good start for my visit. Because it symbolizes the future of cooperation and innovation that our country can and must build together.

My Secretary of Commerce has joined — Secretary of Commerce Lymond is in the front row — working every day to bring us closer to that goal.

We have just seen how this plant manufactures the most advanced semiconductor chips in the world. They are the wonders of innovation and design, precision and manufacturing.

Semiconductors power our economy and enable modern life, from automobiles to smartphones to medical diagnostic equipment.

And when it comes to cutting-edge chips like those made here at Samsung, only one of the three companies in the world makes these chips. Its incredible — incredible achievements.

These tiny chips, only a few nanometers thick, aren’t even thought of at this point as they are the key to driving us in the next era of human technology development, including artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and 5G.

The plant also reflects the close ties in innovation between the two countries. Many of the techniques and machines used to make these chips were designed and manufactured in the United States.

And by integrating our skills and technical know-how, we will enable the production of chips, which are important to both countries and an integral and essential sector of the global economy.

And thank Samsung for its incredible $ 17 billion investment last May. This is to have such a facility in Tyler to manufacture the world’s most advanced chips. [Taylor],Texas. Thank you very much. (applause.)

This investment will create 3,000 new high-tech jobs in Texas, adding to the 20,000 jobs Samsung already supports in the United States.

So I would like to thank Samsung for its investment and continued expansion of the highly productive partnership between the Republic of Korea and the United States.

And I—Samsung also knows to work with Stellantis in a joint venture to build a new facility in the United States to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles.

Investing-Such investments will help us move forward towards the clean energy future we need together and advance our shared economic growth, energy security and climate goals.

I also want to make it clear that these are wise business decisions. Samsung’s Investment — As in the United States, we didn’t invest $ 17 billion without doing the numbers.

The United States is the largest destination for foreign direct investment, as Samsung does. This is due to the world-class, highly skilled and dedicated workers.

I urge Samsung and Stellantis, and all companies investing in the United States, to partner with the most highly skilled, dedicated and enthusiastic workers anywhere in the world: members of the United States. increase.

Stellantis knows how much it can benefit from a good relationship with an American union. They have a national agreement with my friend Ray Curry and the United Auto Workers.

All joint ventures that manufacture batteries for electric vehicles will be strengthened by collective bargaining with American trade unions.

There are also outstanding, skilled and dedicated union construction and construction workers ready to build a new Samsung facility in Texas.

Now let’s do this and work together to build the plant on time, on time, safely and efficiently. Trade unions mean quality work that yields the highest possible return on investment.

There are top universities in the United States. A culture that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship. A transparent and predictable legal system. Companies know that their ideas and investments are protected. And my administration is doubling all these strengths.

Over the next decade, we’ve invested more than $ 1 trillion to upgrade America’s infrastructure from coastal to coastal.

And hopefully soon, with bipartisan innovation,

It provides historic federal investment in US research and development, including funding what is called the CHIPS Act to revitalize the US semiconductor industry.

The two countries are working together to create the best cutting-edge technology in the world. And this factory is proof of that.

And it gives both the Republic of Korea and the United States a competitive edge in the global economy if the resilience, reliability and security of the supply chain can be maintained.

Over the last few years we have seen how important it is. COVID-19 Pandemic — The COVID-19 Pandemic exposes just-in-time supply chain vulnerabilities. The global shortage of semiconductors has caused a shortage of consumer goods, especially automobiles, which has contributed to rising prices around the world.

And now Putin is in a brutal and provocative war against Ukraine

Further spotlighting the need to secure our critical supply chain so that our economy, our economy and national security, does not depend on countries that do not share our values. I am.

In my opinion, a key factor in achieving this is to work with intimate partners who share our values, such as South Korea, to secure and supply more of what we need from our allies and partners. Is to strengthen the chain. Resilience.

That is why our strategy is to build around strengthening our bonds and full cooperation. In this way, the two countries can improve their long-term resilience, share prosperity and put people in the best position to win the competition in the 21st century.

So President, I came to the Republic [of] South Korea visited Asia for the first time as the President of the United States. So much — much of the future of the world will be written here in the Indo-Pacific over the next few decades.

The decisions we make today were at a turning point in history that would have a widespread impact on the world we leave for our children tomorrow.

This vibrant democracy is driving global innovation by investing in people’s education.

And companies like Samsung, driven by responsible development of technology and innovation, are important to shape the direction of the future and our two countries, the direction we want to go with.

So, in my opinion, this is the moment to invest in each other, deepen business ties and bring people closer together.

This is what President Yun and I will discuss in a later visit — after this meeting and a few months ahead. The alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States is the cornerstone of the peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world we seek.

So thank you very much and Moon Jae-in [sic] — Yun, thank you for everything you’ve done so far. appreciate. Thank you very much. (applause.)

7:56 pm KST

