From Jony Ive to battery life, heat, cost, and lack of discipline, the challenges of Apple’s mixed reality headsets

In a follow-up report on the challenges Apple faces in creating mixed reality headsets, The Information corroborates the details learned from Bloomberg in recent years. But it also delves into the problems the project faced from Jony Ive to wearable power, battery, heat, cost, and even lack of discipline from the AR / VR team.

Earlier this week, the information shared Part 1 of this report. Early issues dating back to 2016 include the idea that CEO Tim Cook isn’t the project’s “champion” and Jony Ive pivots the VR headset, according to sources working on the mixed reality headset team. There are things such as discontinuation. For current AR / VR design.

Part 2 of the Information Report confirms what Bloomberg reported in 2020. In 2019, Johnny Ive decided to abolish the headset team’s design to work with base stations and adopt a less powerful but simpler headset that acts as a standalone. Terminal.

According to two people familiar with the demo, Apple CEO Tim Cook and then CEO Jonathan Ive were one of the executives who watched the VR demo on a prototype headset that simulated the difference between the two approaches. Headsets running on the base station had great graphics, including photo-realistic avatars, but in the standalone version, the avatars were drawn like cartoon characters. According to the two, Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of AR / VR team, favors headsets with base stations, believing that Apple’s top brass will not accept standalone versions of low-quality visuals. Did.

He was wrong. From the beginning of the project, familiar people have sought a standalone version of the headset. Ultimately, Apple’s senior executives endorsed Ive. Nevertheless, Rockwell assured them that he could make a great product. This choice had a permanent impact on headsets that were repeatedly delayed. This is done with the N301 internal codename.

This decision is a lot of struggle as the headset team “balances battery life and performance while minimizing the heat generated so that people don’t sing when wearing the device.” Is said to have caused.

The main reason the product was delayed many times was that headset leads couldn’t provide “the high-quality mixed reality experience that Apple executives said,” according to sources.

Apple leaders expect an AR experience that goes far beyond what competitors like Facebook’s parent company MetaPlatform offer in terms of graphics, body tracking, and latency. Matter. Even a delay of a few tenths of a second between the movement of the user’s head and the corresponding change in perspective within the headset can cause nausea.

Opinions are also divided among headset teams about what their target customers should be. Some say it was a mistake for Johnny Ive to change course from a more powerful headset with a base station to a standalone device.

Some blame Ive for radically changing the purpose of headsets from products used by creatives and professionals at desks to portable devices for consumers. They argue that Apple should first develop a product for professionals that encourages the creation of content for headsets before releasing headsets to consumers.

The new report of information shares details such as the integration of 14 cameras, the resolution of video stream issues, and processor issues as well.

Another design decision that has contributed significantly to the technical challenges of Apple headsets is to include 14 cameras that can capture everything from images of the outside world to facial expressions and body gestures.

Apple had to build a Bora image signal processor to process rich images. However, Apple engineers face the technical challenge of running Bora on the headset’s main processor (codenamed Staten). Communication between the two chips increases delay and can cause nausea for the person wearing the headset.

So Apple had to create another custom piece, the streaming codec, for this puzzle. And it is reportedly not completely resolved.

An even more challenge for the project was the lack of discipline.

Prior to 2019, there was a bohemian culture that acted like a startup within Apple, four people familiar with the team said. Employees brainstormed the features and tried out ideas that never saw the light of day.

Apple eventually invited veteran Kim Vorrath to govern the project and later appointed hardware chief Dan Riccio to oversee the mixed reality headset.

Vorrath brought more structure to the group, requiring individual teams to define the functionality of the headset software, motivate them and create more accountability. After she joined the company, the engineer was introduced to a concept called a six-week sprint that she used in software engineering, two people familiar with the matter said.

Interestingly, even after Jony Ive left Apple, some headset team members had to go to his house to get “change approval.”

Someone familiar with the matter said that Apple’s consulting work has included headsets since Ives left, and previous teams prefer them to engineers in areas such as battery, camera placement, and ergonomics. He added that he was often brought in to help push him forward. The two said that even after Ive left Apple, some employees of the headset project would still need to trek from Cupertino to San Francisco, where Ive’s home is located, to get approval for the change. I did.

As another tip, Ive has been fine-tuning the headset design for many years. His recent preference is not to integrate it into the headband, but to attach the battery to the headset.

Finally, another challenge is cost. This is one of the main reasons Apple has assigned executive Dan Riccio to a project.

Apple is currently considering pricing between $ 2,000 and over $ 3,000, according to reports from Bloomberg and The Information.

Check out The Information’s full report for all the details about Apple’s headset challenges.

