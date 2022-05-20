Real estate that has undergone the greatest changes over decades





Ignore Proptech’s progress at your own risk.

That central message emerged from Thursday’s afternoon panel discussion at the Real Deal New York City Showcase + Forum. It was said that the real estate industry had undergone the most serious changes in decades.

Clelia Warburg Peters, Managing Partner of EraVentures, believes we are in the midst of some of the most important changes in and around the real estate industry, in fact, more than we’ve probably experienced since the Industrial Revolution. And we in this room are aware of what’s happening, whether it’s an investor in that innovation or a participant in an existing industry.

Only a few years ago, one of the last holdouts in the digital age, the fundamental change in real estate, wasn’t given. Owners, who mostly occupy the building, felt that there was little need to change course. However, this was unavoidable due to the fundamental changes in consumer behavior, especially in the retail and workplace, and the promotion of the Net Zero carbon economy.

Panelists put the fork on the road around 2017 or 2018.

To adapt to a changing environment, to adapt to changing consumer needs, to adapt to a changing climate, these are factors that previously did not need to be addressed, or at least not at the top of the list. And co-founder Brad Greywe said and Fifthwall’s partner.

Panelists emphasized the difference between Prop Tech and confusing Prop Tech, which allows existing business models to be easier or more efficient. Incumbents in the industry today may be too focused on the former and not prepared for the latter, which could come soon, they said.

Armed with record amounts of capital from proptech-focused ventures and a new generation of founders born out of increasingly generalist investors and the ranks of proptech pioneers such as Zillow and Trulia. Created an innovative self-supporting flywheel. According to EraVenturesPeters.

Recent technical rating resets are likely to be only a temporary setback, and field culling leaves room for more dominant players.

As the flywheel begins to spin faster and faster, it grows from each point, Peters said. You don’t want to be on the wrong side of what I consider to be an inevitable and very powerful step forward.

According to Peters, the fundamental change is already in the intermediary business, where iBuyers and other companies that reduce the use of intermediaries such as agents could take over the swath in the secondary and tertiary markets.

Rather than an independent contractor, she said, so-called neo-broker’s technically-enabled employee agents are radically transforming the business by acting as quarterbacks for many other transactions.

High-performance agents probably don’t have to worry about their work, especially in high-cost coastal cities with diverse inventories, but the idea of ​​mediation itself has changed and may be threatened. I have.

According to Peters, I don’t think the agent will be completely unmediated. But I think there is a legitimate question as to whether a brokerage firm will.

