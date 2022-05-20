Why Scripps and Google are looking for print journalists to broadcast the news





Adam Simson, president and chief executive officer of EW Scripps Company, one of the largest broadcast news companies in the United States, said some of the best journalism in the United States is still done by newspapers. I am.

Still, unfortunately, as a result of the economic pressures on the newspaper industry, especially local newspapers have lost their relevance and reach, Symson said. And as a result of all downsizing, our industry has lost many of these great journalists to other careers.

Symson, who became CEO of Scripps in August 2017, said he wanted to attract and retain the best journalists. That’s why broadcasters announced the Scripps Journalism Journey Initiative this week. This is a multi-year initiative with Google that will help experienced journalists, primarily with a print news background, move into a career in broadcast news. Selected journalists will be hired for full-time career positions in Scripps’ local and national media news rooms. According to the press release, these positions may include Beat / Specialty Reporter, Specialty Executive Producer, Photojournalist, Editor / Manager, Documentary Producer, Copy Editor.

In a written statement, Google’s director of the Global News Partnership, David Brooks, is a great supporter of mid-sized journalists looking for new challenges and directions to rekindle their first passion for journalism. Said it was an opportunity.

According to Shinson, the EW Scrips Company has hired many printing journalists over the past few years, but the lack of infrastructure to support the training and development of these journalists has led to the hiring of more journalists. It is a barrier to. The program promises extensive training and support, including mentoring, job shadowing, hands-on work, and personalized coaching.

We will help you transition your writing skills, understand the difference between printed and broadcast writing, and transition your presentation. In some cases, the person may move to on-air work. And if they don’t intend to work on the air, they understand the elements of making a piece for television from a video-shooting perspective, Shinson said. We already believe that many print photojournalist will come to the newsroom with the video skills needed to become a good video journalist. There are subtle differences in the equipment we use. There is some understanding of how to work in our media in terms of storytelling, but (they) are skills that can be transferred quickly.

Asked if they are interested in dismissed journalists or want to move out of print, Symson answers everyone, including reporters, editors, photojournalist, data reporters, professional reporters, executive editors, and managers. rice field.

Shinson said the creation of this new program was linked to the decline of print newspapers. He called the decline a problem because the industry loses journalists with every newspaper acquisition or work action. He wants to maintain a healthy journalism ecosystem, and it’s the issue of developing the skills needed for work that prevents some journalists with a printed background from joining the broadcast newsroom. I said there is.

They have already lowered the part of journalism, but they have to lower the delivery of the platform, he said. So your chance is to hire, train, and retain mid-career journalists and put in place the infrastructure to start your career in the Scripps Newsroom.

Applications for the Scripps Journalism Journey Initiative will be available in early summer. Symson said there is no salary range for positions, but emphasized that these are not entry-level roles. He said the scope varies from market to market and its role in management.

The company is currently hiring a team to run the program.

