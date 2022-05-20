Fraud technology company Tovera debuts NFT verification





Fighting Online Scams Tovera has developed a new platform for fighting NFT scams, a press release announced Thursday (May 19).

Called FNFTF.io (Fight NFT Fraud), it provides authors, markets, and collectors with a way to identify malicious content using indexing and collation.

So far, Tovera Match has indexed 70 million NFTs across the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains and plans to do more.

The release states that Tovera Match is available for free on FNFTF.io. It will be available through an application programming interface (API) that also helps in power certification in the NFT market.

FNFTF.io allows users to upload any NFT and see the results based on various criteria such as image solidarity, contract, date, blockchain, file type, block number, token ID and more.

Kristian Kielhofner, founder and CEO of Tovera, believes in the long-term future of Web3 space content and knows that trust is the key to mass adoption. Looking back at the dawn of e-commerce, consumers were wary of publishing credit card information online. Then came the trust and verification services that helped build trust. I was standing at a similar crossroads. Launched FNFTF.io to demonstrate the power of Tovera Match. This will allow anyone to understand the value of verification and participate in the movement to stop NFT scams.

Reference: EU may change cryptographic registration to include NFT

The European Union is reportedly approaching to add more rules for crypto assets, including NFTs, PYMNTS writes.

This is because EU Parliamentarians are aware that existing rules may need improvement.

The EU may consider forcing NFT issuers to register before it goes live. It may also create stricter rules for foreign exchanges, curb crypto mining and impose more rules to save energy. The report states that EU parliamentarians may want to make sure that NFTs are included to make sure they are not used in money laundering schemes.

