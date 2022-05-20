Nintendo Switch Sports Review: Behaves like a Jaguar





Switch Sports is reviving the Nintendo Switch Wii Sports franchise for a new generation of players.

At the badminton session of Nintendo Switch Sports, when I desperately tried to smash the cheeky baby boomer generation in front of me, a nostalgic burning sensation arose in my upper right arm.

Sixteen years ago, Wii Sports created a gaming sensation that desperately gestures casual and long-time gamers in front of the TV screen as well.

Fast forward to today, there’s a direct successor to BigN’s hybrid home and portable console, the Nintendo Switch Sports.

Graphics: Switch Sports and Wii Sports

Wii Sports veterans will immediately feel nostalgic as the familiar opening jingle rings in the air the moment the game is loaded. Immediately I remembered a fun gaming session with my family and a funny Mii look-alike in the living room. Good times.

However, it doesn’t take long to realize that Switch Sports isn’t your parents’ Wii Sports (or your parents if you were a Wii Sports savant at the time).

For starters, the graphics are more elaborate than the original Wii Sports. For example, the stage has more vibrant colors and details. This is especially noticeable in places like the bowling alley of a game, which not only has kicked-up visuals, but also has a large footprint for 16 players’ matches. The scale is further played by the game’s pan camera during the break.

Wii Sports’ simple, almost matryoshka doll-like Mii avatars have also been replaced with more detailed characters that “sport” more modern designs. Floating circle hands that have moved around the tubular core of Mii like satellites around the planet are gone. Instead, it will be replaced with the actual accessories that connect to the character’s body. The good news for purists is that you can plug the Mii Avatar’s head into a new body, even if you need an older school atmosphere. Personally, I decided to stick to the face of the new avatar. This is mainly because one of the two default hairstyles that the make character starts with is exactly the same as the current haircut. Otherwise I would have gone with my Mii who had my old pointed hairstyle. And yes, these are the weird little things my weird little mind thinks when playing these types of games.

Indeed, the new and improved graphics are a bit of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it makes Nintendo Switch Sports feel like a new game with a new system. On the other hand, players who enjoyed old games may look too new in that this may no longer be Wii Sports, especially if they are using a new avatar.

This isn’t too much of a problem for gamers new to the series. However, for long-time players, nostalgia is a powerful tool that provides emotional connections to games like Nintendo Switch Sports and leads to defeats that can make this spiritual successor feel special.

Gameplay: Switch Sports and Wii Sports

The philosophy behind the game’s visuals may be a bit complicated, but the gameplay of Nintendo Switch Sports makes the game feel like the new torch bearer of the Wii Sports franchise.

As soon as I started using motion control in classic games like tennis and bowling, I thought, “Yeah, this feels like Wii Sports. It’s okay.”

Wii Sports was launched in five games, but Switch Sports has raised the ante a bit by offering six games. Nintendo Switch Sports adds badminton, soccer, volleyball, “sword fight” or sword fights, as well as popular players such as tennis and bowling.

Calibration is very easy and you usually need to point Joycon to the correct position on the screen and click the button. Motion controls work well overall, but at this point there are subtle differences in accuracy that anyone who has been using motion controls for many years knows (some people remember the term “wagle”). mosquito?).

Bowling is probably the most natural because it best reproduces your movements in all sports. Tennis and badminton are also pretty solid overall, but I missed some shots as I sometimes backhanded and registered as a forehand.

The sword fight is so much fun that it offers three sword weapon options: single sword, dual sword, and charge blade. Believers in the YOLO church will love the twin sword setup. This allows you to hit and rotate the two blades as you would like to be Kirito in Sword Art Online. Personally, I’ve found the charge blades to be particularly attractive because I’m a defensive player. This rewards the weapon by allowing you to charge your sword with a successful block. The fact that enemy attacks must be parried using the correct angle makes the sword fight particularly attractive.

My favorite new mode is volleyball. It only provides an experience that feels different from past games, especially the variety of gestures you need to use from excavation, throwing, spikes, and the right time to increase the power and effectiveness of your movements. I like having to use.

On the other side of the spectrum is football — or football in other parts of the world — this is my favorite. In this mode, let the player kick an oversized ball and add a Rocket League twist. You can get different types of kicks such as overhead, straight kicks, side kicks and even headers. This is a great way to score, especially if the enemy is just in front of the goal. The controls when moving forward towards the enemy’s goal are great, but the camera isn’t intuitive, so things change when you’re defending. After repelling the ball on your side of the field, getting the correct angle to kick the ball back towards the enemy is also a bit painful. There’s also a shootout mode, but it requires a ring-fit strap accessory for your feet, and it keeps out people who don’t have that particular item.

It also has more game choices than the original Wii Sports, but loses classic options such as baseball, golf, and boxing. The Switch Sports selection is also inferior when compared to the Wii Sports Resort, which has 12 activities.

To improve playability, Switch Sports will add unlockable items such as cosmetics to jazz up your avatar. This includes a limited-time item set that encourages you to play the game on a regular basis. However, you must play in online mode to unlock these items. On the one hand, if no player is available, the game will automatically match the bot, so you can farm something that can be unlocked even if the online community isn’t popping. On the other hand, if you are in a location where you cannot connect to the Internet for some reason, the unlocking function will be blocked.

Note that for those who want to play on the go, multiplayer is only possible when the switch is docked. That is, there is no multiplayer co-op or desktop mode competition.

Need to get Nintendo Switch Sports?

Nintendo Switch Sports is a modern twist on one of the classics that has been loved by Nintendo since the Wii era, with motion control and burning muscle aches that veterans of the series are familiar with. The game boasts improved visuals compared to its predecessor, and it remains difficult to play and play against others. However, limiting multiplayer to docking mode is a bit tricky. In particular, playing solo feels like a more lonely and less fulfilling experience. It’s certainly a great game to enjoy with others.

Jason Hidalgo covers the business and technology of the Reno Gazette Journal and also reviews the latest video games. Follow him on Twitter @ jasonhidalgo. Do you like this content? Support local journalism with RGJ Digital Subscription.

