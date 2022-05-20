Does Ken Paxton have a point about Google Chrome Secret Mode?





Note that Ken Paxton doesn’t know anything Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The Lone Star state will be in secret mode.

In a petition filed Thursday to piggyback on a previous proceeding against Google, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton explained that the so-called private search settings were misleading and deceptive for their location tracking. bottom.

Paxton pulls out his dictionary and is having trouble with Google’s heavy use of the term Incognito. It is also the interpretation of Merriam-Webster.

The proceedings state that Google’s expression of secret mode is false, deceptive, and misleading. Not only are users unaware that Google can collect their data during private browsing, but there is no effective way around many of Google’s data collection practices.

Screenshot: Google Chrome

Secret browsing hides your search history from others using your device. It doesn’t really stop Google or its advertiser’s friends from recording your search history and making a profit. So does Paxton, a denial of the idiot elections charged for seven years, have points?

G / O media may receive fees

Save $ 70

Apple AirPods Max

Experience the next level of sound spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to provide the theatrical sound that surrounds you.

A Google spokeswoman denied his claim and pushed back an email sent to Gizmodo.

The lawyer’s proceedings, again, are based on inaccurate and outdated claims about our settings, the spokesman said. We have always built privacy features into our products to provide robust control of location data. We strongly disagree with these claims and actively defend them to correct the record.

The amended proceedings are against Google, which allegedly tricked and captured user data while surfing the net in secret mode. Google is doing this, and the proceedings show this, even though it repeatedly guarantees that the Texans are in control of sharing the information generated during the secret session with Google and others. I am. For its value, Google will explain some of these details when launching Incognito, but only after clicking the details link and clicking another drop-down menu again.

According to Paxton, Google has a glimpse of the Texans’ ability to control the information that Google sends and collects in secret mode.

Paxton shits proceedings and investigations with stunning clips. Many of them are joking between absurdity, cruelty, and stupidity. He claimed to be overthrown by Joe Biden and, in support of Donald Trump, appealed to overthrow the 2020 elections. The state bar is suing him for it. He has been charged with felony fraud related to his stock trading and investment since 2015. Here he can see a mugshot of a nightmare smile (trigger warning). He ordered DirecTV to continue broadcasting One America News, a cable channel that rejects elections. In this lawsuit against Google, he apparently favored the Republican base by appearing hard on the liberal ghosts of Silicon Valley, as evidenced by the hashtag #BigTech in a Thursday tweet from his office. I’m trying to show you. At the same time, he sued Meta through Facebook’s facial recognition software earlier this year, claiming that the service violated Texas privacy law. He led an antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging that the company illegally used market power to control how online advertising was priced. And that’s just one of the five proceedings he filed against Google.

So, does Paxton have a point about the Incognito issue? Privacy experts and researchers who spoke to Gizmodo said:

Private Browser: In fact, it’s rarely offered.

Photo: Drew Angeler (Getty Images)

To get a sense of whether Paxton is completely full of it, Gizmodo spoke to Electronic Frontier Foundation staff technician Bennett Ciphers. Cyphers could not guarantee all AG-specific claims, but agreed that Google’s privacy claims regarding Incognito could be misleading.

It’s very difficult for a less sophisticated or moderately sophisticated user to understand how many ways to collect data about you on the web. The nuances associated with the analysis of all these techniques run the risk of being swept away by simply calling the setting a secret.

Web browser private mode has never been designed as a general privacy fix. In fact, Lukasz Olejnik told Wired in 2019 that it offers few independent cybersecurity and privacy advisors. According to Olejnnik, user data generated during private browsing and regular sessions is tracked in the same way. Third-party sites can also detect if a user is using private browsing. That’s why paid news sites like The New York Times and Wired can still tell that Incognito readers have blown away the last free article, Olejniks says. Research shows that even if you are secretly watching a video () on a shared device using private browning, someone with sufficient motivation can find traces of its browsing history on the machine’s hard disk and memory. Says.

EFFs Cyphers has criticized Google, which owns the overwhelming majority of the browser’s market share in Chrome, doing what it considers to be significantly less privacy than other companies.

Google has more resources than anyone else to build a sophisticated private browser, but their idea of ​​private browsing mode is far less sophisticated and has no nuances than its competitors, Said Ciphers. He pointed to Safari and Firefox as examples of alternative browsers with a more tuned way than Google’s approach to blocking all third-party cookies.

Private browsing mode only blocks your browser from recording traffic, it doesn’t hide your IP, Nord Virtual Private Networks Daniel Markuson writes. It does not encrypt or route traffic through remote servers like VPNs do. All you have to do is clear your browsing history, delete cookies when you close your browser, and delete the data you entered in the online form. ISPs, employers, websites, search engines, governments, and other third-party snoopers can continue to collect data and track IP addresses.

This may not be so surprising to a regular Gizmodo reader, but it’s not always obvious to the vast majority of Chrome users who don’t have the time or interest to delve inside Incognitos. A 2018 study conducted by researchers at the University of Chicago and Leibniz University in Hanover found that tackling this issue was widespread with misunderstandings about what Incognito and other private browning tools do and don’t do. I did. 56.3% of participants in the survey believe Incognito is blocking Google’s display of search history (but not), and 37% believe Incognito may prevent employers from tracking it. It says that it is (cannot) be. Incognito mode provides more protection against viruses and malware (and so on) with about a quarter of the idea.

Google offers a pretty decent, ridiculous way to protect your privacy, but it’s not very sophisticated and you’re still missing out on many ways trackers can collect data, and more. A privacy protection approach, Ciphers said, will break the functionality of the site that shouldn’t be broken if it’s targeted and sophisticated.

It’s not just the Texas proceedings over Chrome secret mode

If you throw Ken Paxton into your bones and you want to lose your lunch, we get it. However, it’s worth noting that he wasn’t the only one to take Google to Incognito’s court. Google was sued in 2020 as part of a class proceeding accusing the company of infringing on the privacy of millions of users while using Secret Mode. In a lawsuit seeking damages of at least $ 5 billion, Google claims to have deliberately tricked users into using Incognitos’ features. Google CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly was warned in 2019 of calling secret mode private, but he continued to do so anyway. Google tried to kill the case, but in March last year, a U.S. District Court judge informed users that Google was engaged in alleged data collection while the user was in private browsing mode. He said he didn’t. A broken watch like Ken Paxton is correct twice a day. To put it more like Texan, even a blind pig can sniff one or two truffles.

Regarding what Google can do better, EFFs Cyphers follows Firefox’s lead by adopting a tracker block list, limiting some first-party cookies, and taking more aggressive anti-fingerprint measures to improve Incognito. I said I can. Basically, do your best, he said. Even if all these steps are achieved, Ciphers says Google’s ad-based business model is essentially a violation of its privacy commitments.

He said the best thing Google could do was to split their advertising business into another company, so there wouldn’t be a big conflict of interest at the heart of its business model.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/google-chrome-incognito-mode-texas-attorney-general-ken-1848952052 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos