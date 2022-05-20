Antitrust bill could shut down some of its advertising businesses on Google, Facebook and Amazon





The new Senate antitrust bill could allow Google, Facebook and Amazon to sell part of their advertising business.

The competition and transparency of the Digital Advertising Act (S4285) prevents large advertising companies from participating in various aspects of the advertising transaction chain. It is prohibited to operate multiple of these functions, such as a supply-side broker that sells the advertising space of the publisher, a demand-side broker that sells advertisements, or an advertisement exchange that connects buyers and sellers.

Image from CDTA fact sheet

Introduced yesterday by Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) and co-sponsored by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) Annual digital advertising revenue of over $ 20 billion from joining the online advertising ecosystem in a way that creates conflicting profits that bans corporate revenue growth.

It also imposes consumer protection rules similar to those governing financial transactions. Under the law, companies with more than $ 5 billion in digital advertising transactions annually must do the following:

We act in the best interests of our customers by setting the best bids for our ads. It provides transparency so that customers can see it. If both operations are allowed, create a firewall between the buy and sell operations. Treat all customers the same when it comes to performance and transaction-related information. , Replacement process, and function.

Senator Lee said in a statement that digital advertising is dominated by Google and Facebook. Google, in particular, is the leading or dominant player in all parts of the advertising technology stack (buyside, sellside, and the exchanges that connect them). For example, Google Ad Manager is used by 90% of large publishers and delivered 75% of all online display ad impressions in the third quarter of 2018. Google is leveraging market power across the digital advertising ecosystem to take advantage of numerous conflicts of interest to withdraw exclusive rent and build decks in its favor. These exclusive rents serve as a tax of over 40% on all websites that support advertising, and on all businesses that advertise online, that is, the huge segment of the modern economy.

The IAB is strongly opposed to the bill. In a statement released today, CEO David Cohen said the law aims to punish a small number of businesses, but the impact is affecting the entire digital economy, not just for big and small advertisers, but for the American people as well. It also affects. Unintended consequences will have a devastating impact on one of the most powerful growth engines in the US economy. Markets lose the size and accuracy that the Internet offers, advertising costs rise, and brand and publisher growth opportunities are lost. SMEs and content creators across the country wouldn’t exist without integrated technology to help attract and retain customers and deliver products and services. Important tools we take for granted, such as email, search, and navigation, bring value to millions of US consumers every day and are under threat from this proposal.

Get daily newsletters trusted by digital marketers.

The new law is in response to the anti-competitive practices that Google has been criticized for. This includes Project Bernanke, the focus of antitrust proceedings filed by more than 12 state lawyers. The proceedings allege that Google has guaranteed that ads booked through the AdX system will win the ad space auction.

Conflicts of interest are so obvious that one Google employee described Google’s advertising business as if Goldman or Citibank owned the New York Stock Exchange, Senator Lee said. ..

Why do you care? Companies that can win a monopoly in the market always do so. That is their nature. This is why regulation is essential. Letting companies control all of the buying and selling of the market, and the mechanisms that connect them, hinder innovation and competition. This is true today, just as Adam Smith laid it out in The Wealth of Nations in 1776. No amount of technology can change it.

Read below: Is there an incentive to crack down on programmatic advertising scams?

About the author Constantine von Hoffman is the editor-in-chief of MarTech. Veteran journalist Con is responsible for the business, finance, marketing and technology of CBSNews.com, Brandweek, CMO and Inc. He is a city editor at Boston Herald, a news producer at NPR, and has contributed to the Harvard Business Review in Boston. Magazines, Sierras, and many other publications. He is also a professional stand-up comedian, speaking at anime and game conventions, from My Neighbor Totoro to the history of dice and board games, and the author of the magical realist novel John Henry The Liberator. But there is also. He lives in Boston with his wife Jennifer, either with too many or too few dogs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://martech.org/antitrust-bill-could-force-google-to-shutter-parts-of-ad-businesses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos