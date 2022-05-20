SCTE Cable-TecExpo2022 Announces Programming Plan





Exton, PA-Cable Telecommunications Engineers Association (SCTE) announces some of the key content themes for Cable-Tec Expo 2022, chaired by Comcast Cable President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice Chairman and CEO Michael Fries. bottom. ..

Sponsored by SCTE, a subsidiary of Cable Labs, Expo 2022 will take place September 19-22 in Philadelphia, PA.

The group is “unprecedented” in the quantity and quality of papers submitted to the annual Fall Technical Forum, and is co-chaired by Comcast’s Senior Vice President of Technology, Environment and Strategy for the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 program. Attention was paid to the committee. Bill Warga, Global Vice President of Technology at Ceasar and Liberty, has selected a total of 130 papers for presentation at Expo.

These are categorized into about 60 sessions across 13 categories, including the introduction of three new tracks.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning – New in 2022 Cloud and Virtualized Converged Network Development and Agile – New in 2022 Energy Management Internet of Things Transformation Security and Privacy Software Development, Automation, Tools – New in 2022 Function Video Service Wireless Access Network Wired Access Network Workplace

The organizers of SCTE Cable-Tec Expo will provide thousands of professionals with over 100 hours of learning, leading sort readers with state-of-the-art technology solutions and hundreds of innovative vendors. I am planning.

Additional announcements and full content will be announced in the coming months.

Registration for Expo2022 will begin on June 22, 2022.

For more information, please visit expo.scte.org.

