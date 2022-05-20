Match Group proceedings with Epic and Google continue





Google has allowed some Android apps to use their own payment system after participating in battles with both Match Group and Epic Games’ Bandcamp, but the move may be temporary. I have. The company is facing legal action requiring apps in the Google Play Store to use billing, and a tentative solution devised by Google will allow those apps to use their payments in catch. That is.

Match Group withdrew its temporary restraint order against Google on Friday, according to TechCrunch, which was filed during an antitrust proceeding against the company. Match has drawn some concessions from Google, including making sure the app isn’t kicked out of the Play Store to use alternative payment options, TechCrunch reported. Instead of paying Google, Match has secured $ 40 million in his escrow account, arguing that the charges are illegal, and is awaiting a judge’s decision.

A lawsuit is still underway alleging that Google has “illegally monopolized” the Android app market in its Play Store policy. Google’s Play Store policy requires app developers to use the company’s billing system before reducing revenue. In the initial complaint, Match claims that Google is a “hostage”, Google charges for the service “like any other business,” and the fee is “the lowest rate of any major app platform.” I answered that.

A Google spokeswoman told Protocol that “Match will refute unfounded complaints and counter damages and breach of contract with developers,” “Match will pay up to $ 40 million in damages. Deposit escrow and integrate with Google Plays billing system.

Google also resolved the difference with Epic Games on Friday and will not drive Epic’s subsidiary Bandcamp out of the Google Play Store by using its own payment system, Music Business Worldwide reported. Under the deal, Bandcamp will also open an escrow account for Google’s fees and secure 10% of the revenue from digital sales until the Epics proceedings against Google are resolved, the company said in a blog post.

Epic acquired Bandcamp, an online music platform that uses its own billing system on Android since 2015, in March. Bandcamp was threatened to launch from the Google Play store if it didn’t start using Google’s own billing system by June 1. Because Google is exempt from the billing rules of digital music companies, Bandcamp has been able to use its own system for extended periods of time. , According to the blog post.

“We will continue to protect our business from epic campaigns so that we don’t pay the value we get from Google Play,” a Google spokeswoman said. “Epic now agrees to pay escrow a standard 10% service fee in reserve for potential damages.

Fortnite’s parent company, Epic, has sued Apple for similar anti-competitive behavior.

This article was updated on May 20, 2022 with comments from a Google spokesperson.

