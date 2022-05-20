A budget surge to $ 31 million will help MTC attack the 16-point plan for MO entrepreneurs.The fate of funding depends on the government





Key funders of initiatives like Digital Sandbox KC and Launch KC have signed a budget that includes Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s $ 31 million to boost the state’s technology, entrepreneurship and innovation efforts. In that case, your property may increase.

Last week, the Missouri State Parliament passed a budget that dramatically increased the Missouri Technology Corporation budget from just $ 3 million allocated this year to $ 31 million in fiscal year 2023. The entire budget was abandoned in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Missouri’s bottom line. )

If signed by the Governor, the $ 31 million fund for MTC will exceed $ 17 million in 2016 and $ 24 million in 2017. Eric Greatens has begun a rapid decline in financial support for his efforts.

Parsons’ original 2023 budget plan provided a more modest increase to $ 4 million.

The Governor’s Office and MTC officials have refused to specifically comment on budget items that are still pending, and the person has not signaled when to work on the entire budget (new fiscal year begins July 1st). So the time is ticking). However, MTC leaders said the funds would be used to implement the new strategic plan announced in February.

Dr. Dedric Carter, Chairman of MTC, has deliberately engaged with the community, built innovation infrastructure, and developed a strategic innovation framework as a future lens. Extensive participation in the recently released Catalyst Innovation Report is a strong organizational foundation that puts MTC in a good position to support it. Thank you for acknowledging this basic work.

According to the MTC, Missouri’s Catalytic Report on Innovation Strategies for Promoting Innovation and Entrepreneurship was presented by a six-month planning process that incorporates the views of more than 500 individuals across the state.

The findings included 16 actions to address the challenges facing the Missouri innovation and entrepreneurial community.

Catalyze additional investment capital funds across the capital stack. Encourage angel investment. We appreciate the creation of the Missouri Rural Vitality Fund to provide collateral for entrepreneurial loans. Develop a state-wide entrepreneurship route program. Facilitate regional efforts to provide quality entrepreneurship services to start-ups in the high potential, high growth rate and trading sector. It connects Missouri’s corporate partners and anchor agencies with start-ups, thereby creating the tenacity for the ultimate success of entrepreneurial efforts in Missouri. Revitalize the Missouri Research Alliance (RAM) as a mechanism to bring together the state’s major research institutes to solve the continuous challenges of common innovation. Leverage the Federal I-Corps program to provide start-up services across the state to drive commercialization. In particular, Missouri research institutes will provide comprehensive support for the SBIR / STTR Awards to further promote state-wide commercialization. Improve access to entrepreneurship programs for junior and senior high school students and community college and college students. Fund an internship program that connects startups and talent. We provide entrepreneurship education throughout Missouri through regional partnerships. Strengthen Missouri’s storytelling capabilities and encourage more Missouri citizens to become entrepreneurs. Achieve one Missouri: Improve intra-regional and inter-regional connections. Connect Missouri’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem to the world through external marketing campaigns. Deploy broadband infrastructure throughout Missouri.

In a statement to the media, MTC Executive Director Jack Scatizzi said large amounts of funding could help drive MTC’s goals in addressing such challenges.

MTC is excited about the opportunity given by the Missouri State Capitol budget for fiscal year 2023, Scatizzi said. The organization is looking forward to leveraging its funding to launch an initiative in line with the recommendations outlined in the Missouri Innovation Strategy Catalyst to Promote Innovation and Entrepreneurship announced by the MTC in February. I am doing it. These initiatives serve as a fundamental element as MTC aims to generate the greatest economic development impact from Missouri’s entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem.

