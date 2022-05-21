The latest updates on Twitter improve third-party apps





Twitter announced on Friday an update that significantly improves the experience within the third-party Twitter app. This gives developers much more access to the reverse timeline of the time series. This Twitter update recently released API v2, the interface that developers use to retrieve data from Twitter. This is a new (and in my opinion, encouraging) step on Twitter’s journey to better support developers.

As Twitter mentioned in the announcement post, the new API v2 feature allows developers to get the latest tweets and retweets posted by authenticated users and the accounts they follow. That is, the developer[最新のツイート]You can select an option to ask to see the data that will be displayed on Twitter when you load the first-party app, so you can view the data in the app instead.

Improves the experience for both developers and users

For third-party clients like Tweetbot, this feature (or endpoint in developer terms) is highly welcomed. Paul Haddad, one of the developers of Tweetbots, quoted in a Twitter announcement that the old way of getting a user’s timeline is one of the most commonly used API calls. The older version of the API was released in 2012, so it’s definitely longer, and developers using it faced more limitations when trying to get the user’s timeline.

In an email to The Verge, Haddad explained that this change would make Tweetbot users more responsive. API v2 allows developers to make more requests in several ways, allowing them to update their timeline more often and allow users to scroll through the timeline further. In older versions of API v1.1, you could request the home timeline 15 times in a 15-minute window and return up to 800 tweets. API v2 supports up to 180 requests per user in the same time frame and gets 3,200 tweets.

From a development point of view, it makes things much easier, he says. I’m currently using the v1.1 Home Timeline API to get a list of tweets, and then using the v2 API to enter v2-specific data (poles, cards, metrics, etc.). With this new v2 version, you can get all your data in one step.

Through the v2s rollout (tested in 2020 and launched at the end of last year as the main way to interface with Twitter), Twitter has made one thing very clear. For that first-party app. The company has removed restrictions from its terms of service, making it more difficult for third-party clients to compete with the official app. For example, limiting the number of users.

The story is cheap, and it wouldn’t be surprising if some developers weren’t sure if Twitter was actually committed. However, the announcement on Friday seems to indicate that the company continues to tend to provide developers with access to important features. Haddad says it’s worth noting that Twitter actually built and released the v2 home timeline API. This API has many uses, but the main use is for a third-party Twitter client to become a Twitter client. The fact that they released this shows that they continue to allow and even encourage alternative clients.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/5/20/23132871/twitter-reverse-chronological-timeline-api-v2-third-party-developers-support The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos