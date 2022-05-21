Elon Musk strongly pushes back allegations of sexual misconduct





Placeholder while the article action is loaded

Elon Musk strongly disputed news reports on Friday that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a business jet.

A report published Thursday by an online publication Insider claims that Musk Aerospace Company paid $ 250,000 to flight attendants to resolve sexual misconduct claims against him in 2018. Insiders quoted interviews and documents during the alleged incident in which the woman was a member of a flight attendant on a contract basis with the SpaceXs corporate Jet Fleet.

According to insiders, Post has not independently validated the account. According to insiders, she utilizes declarations signed by a flight attendant friend, as well as email communications and other records, created to support her claim. Neither is identified by name.

In a series of tweets that began Thursday and continued until Friday, Musk denied the report, blocking his $ 44 billion bid for Twitter’s purchase, which had been cheered by many conservatives and lamented by many liberals. He said it was an effort to do.

As soon as the Twitter acquisition was announced, they began brewing all sorts of attacks, Musk tweeted Friday morning. In my 30-year career, including the entire MeToo era, I have nothing to report, but as soon as I tell Twitter I’m going to restore freedom of speech and vote for the Republicans, it’s sudden.

Tesla shares, which have fallen sharply since Musk publicly acknowledged Twitter’s pursuit in early April, fell another 8.7 percent on Friday. Meanwhile, social media platforms rose 1.1% in afternoon trading.

According to Insider (formerly Business Insider), the Flight Attendant was advised by his boss to get a masseuse license and do a mask massage. During a late 2016 flight to London on her Gulfstream G650ER, the Flight Attendant asked her friend to come to her room for a full-body massage, according to her report. I said that.

When she arrived, the Flight Attendant noticed that the mask was completely naked except for the sheet covering his lower body. During the massage, her friend declares that the mask exposes his genitals and then touches her, and if she does more, mentions her sexual performance and gives her her horse. He said he offered to buy.

The horse-riding attendant declined, but continued to massage. According to his friend’s declaration, the woman is not for sale.

According to insiders, a friend said he described an alleged incident during a hike with the Flight Attendant shortly after the trip. She was really upset, her friend said. She didn’t know what to do.

The report also states that the women’s $ 250,000 settlement is contingent on a promise not to sue the company or discuss the allegations.

Insiders said they declined to comment by contacting SpaceX’s vice president of legal affairs, Christopher Cardachi. Musk finally asked for more time to respond by email, insider said, he wrote, there’s more to this story. The publication extended the deadline, but said Musk did not comment further.

Neither Mask nor SpaceX immediately responded to the request for comment from the Washington Post.

Musk commented in detail on Twitter, but these barbaric accusations aren’t true at all, and it’s the public who is challenging this liar who claims to have seen a friend reveal me. She wouldn’t be able to do that because it never happened.

In addition, he added the friend in question who was interviewed [Insider]Is a leftist activist / actress in Los Angeles and has a major political ax.

Attacks on me need to be seen through a political lens. This is their standard (sneaky) playbook, but nothing prevents them from fighting for a good future and free speech, Musk tweeted.

He has terminated the thread: Finally, he will use Elongate as the scandal name. That a little perfect.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2022/05/20/musk-flight-attendant-spacex/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos