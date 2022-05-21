Local partnerships and technology companies in the spotlight at the Nordic Innovation Summit | News





Speakers, panels and discussions on a variety of topics, including protecting language and culture through technology and AI. Scandinavian welfare model. Sustainable business approach; the danger and impact of disinformation as a business. Sustainable aviation demand; and the need for 5G to reduce the digital divide. And today’s business environment.

All of this was spotlighted on Thursday, May 19th, when the National Museum of Scandinavia hosted the 2022 Scandinavian Innovation Summit.

Prominent speakers at the event included Dr. GuniTh. Icelandic President Janeson. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell; Governor Jay Inslee (via video); Dr. Nikko Strm; Dr. Arles Menezes, Norwegian Ambassador. And Peter Linder.

NATO leader Janeson uses his speech to call for the end of nationalist extremism rooted in the concept of cultural heritage, promote the Nordic welfare model, and protect culture and language through data banks and AI. I called on technology companies to do so. ..

I want to be able to maintain the fact that Icelandic has been understood for generations. “

Jhannesson showed the audience that Alexa and Siri couldn’t understand Icelandic. He is headquartered in the Seattle area and is working with Iceland to turn Iceland’s data bank into hardware and software for high-tech companies with a strong Eastside presence such as Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Meta. I called for implementation.

Our mission here is to ensure that Siri, Alexa and others are immediately collaborated and taught to benefit not only themselves but others, Jhannesson said. Told. The language should not be left behind. The message from Meta, Universal Speech Translator, and other large companies agree.

In a panel on the future of sustainable aviation, Chris Cooper, vice president of renewable aviation in North America and Neste, said airlines need sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to reduce emissions. Said. Neste is the world’s largest producer of SAF.

A well-formed SAF reduces greenhouse gas emissions during its life cycle by 80%. With this product, Cooper says, we can continue to expand the use of air travel. The industry that is intended to double in the next 10 years is the one that needs to find a solution. “

Aniken Kurtnes, Ambassador to the United States of Norway, gave a keynote speech focusing on democratic values ​​after the invasion of Ukraine, proclaiming that the United States is Norway’s most important ally. He called for innovation and sustainability between businesses, and the need for both countries to cooperate in these efforts while competing with each other at the same time.

With fierce competition from Washington, Mr. Kurtnes said of ongoing sustainable efforts in Norway and our region.

Krutnes also announced that Norway’s Corvus Energy will soon open a new battery plant at Bellingham Port.

Those who couldn’t attend the event directly can see the panels, speakers and presentations on the YouTube channel of the National Museum of Scandinavia. Click here to watch the video of the summit.

