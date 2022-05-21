Arora Geodude Community Day Pokemon Go Guide





Pokemon Goes May 2022 Community Day focuses on rock-type and electric-type Pokemon, Arora Geodude. Alolan Geodude Community Day has significantly improved spawn rates for Alolan Geodude, more opportunities to find a glossy version of it, and a special move for evolutionary golems to learn.

The Pokemon Go Arora Geodude Community Day Guide explains how to find meta-relevance for Shiny Arora Geodude, Arora Golem, and how to get the most out of Community Day.

The Community Day event will take place on May 21, 2022 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm local time.

As always on every Community Day, you can buy a special Arora Geodude Community Day ticket for $ 1 to unlock additional special research tasks that award more Arora Geodude and candies.

How can I find the shiny Arora Geodude?

At Community Day events, the hottest Pokemon have a high shiny rate, so if you’re playing, you’ll find some Geodude of Shiny Arora.

If you don’t have time to play all day, you can pop the incense and tap each pop-up Arora Geodude to find the shiny Arora Geodude. According to a study by The Silph Roads, Community Days has a shiny rate of about 1/25, so you can quickly find the Geodude of Shiny Arora.

Graphic: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image Source: Which Community Day movements will the evolution of Niantic Alolan Geodudes learn?

Evolve Arora’s Geodude into a Golem from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on May 21st to get the Fast Attack Rollout.

Based on the past few years, if you miss the Community Day period, you may be able to evolve and move Alolan Geodude during the Community Weekend event in December. You can also use Elite TM to teach traditional Community Day-only movements.

How do Arora Golems behave in combat?

Alolan Golem is an excellent raid and gym attacker, although it beats dozens of other rock-type options (Tyranitar! Rhyperior! Rampardos!). You should only use it if you lack these other strong rock types. Set up with RockThrow and StoneEdge.

In PvP, the Great League may show Alolan Graveler and Golem, but using the Community Day mobile rollout may not be worth the investment. If you want to give it a try, set it up with a combination of Bolt Switch and Wild Charge and Lock Blast.

How can I get the most out of Alolan Geodude Community Day?

Catch Stardust will be tripled and Catch Candy will be doubled during the Community Day event. This means that if you plan to catch a large amount of Alolan Geodude, you can use Star Pieces to rake in Stardust. Incense and lures also last for 3 hours, so you’ll need to use them to further spawn Alolan Geodude.

You don’t need candies to evolve your Graveler into a Golem, especially if you exchanged it for another player first. Therefore, if you have an Alolan Graveler with a low IV, you should exchange it with a friend to try better stats and free evolution.

If you have Mega Evolve a Manectric or Ampharos resources, you will also get one additional Alolan Geodude Candy for each catch.

