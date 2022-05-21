Gigabyte and Maingear’s Project Stealth Hides All Cables in Your Case





Some people love cable management and make sure everything in their PC is neat and clean. Others do their best in the hope that it will enable better airflow in their systems. And some don’t care at all, hoping that aspects of their case will close. However, the new collaboration between Gigabyte and Maingear may make it easier to build a PC without the hassle of cables.

Both companies today announced Project Stealth. It revolves around the Z690 Aorus Elite Stealth, a motherboard that moves all connections to the back, including power connections, audio, USB, front panel headers, and more. There is also the Aorus C300G Stealth with the appropriate notch for rear mounting and the RTX 3070 Gaming OC Stealth, a GPU with a power connector on the underside.

Project Stealth is available as an assembly kit, Z690 Aorus Elite Stealth motherboard, RTX 3070 Gaming OC Stealth GPU, and Aorus C300G stealth case. Prices have not been announced. Maingear sells a fully custom-configured, pre-built system, including DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, for those who want a clean build without having to assemble it themselves. These costs are probably much higher, given the inclusion of processors, PSUs, other components, and assembly at the company’s New Jersey facility.

Let’s see what the build looks like from behind. Here all connections are made.

Gigabyte’s announcement is very specific about using the main gear’innovative patents and design’for motherboards, a patent held in 2011 by Wallace Santos, CEO of Main Gear. May be mentioned. After Aorus France tweeted a cable-free build and a teaser showing a motherboard and GPU to hide the port, many wondered if Maingear would enforce patent claims. If they didn’t work together, the two companies are certainly now.

There is no specific release date. According to the release from Gigabyte, the kit is “currently available”, but I’ve never seen it sold anywhere.

