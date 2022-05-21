Google’s Antimonopoly Act: Bipartisan Parliament is on the latest bill on the legal issues of high-tech companies over advertising practices





Miami Mayor Francis Suarez claims that the city is essentially an American free market and touts his city as the new headquarters for tech companies.

Congress will begin a bipartisan effort to disrupt Google’s advertising hegemony in another battle between lawmakers and Big Tech.

The competition and transparency of digital advertising laws prohibits more than $ 20 billion in digital advertising transactions from participating in multiple parts of the digital advertising process.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the bill is co-sponsored by Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas), Amy Klobuchar (D., Minnesota), and Richard Blumenthal (D., Connecticut).

Google’s headquarters are located in Mountain View, California in October. Getty Images

Google will be hit hard by the bill, as parent company Alphabet has generated over $ 54 billion in digital advertising revenue in the first quarter alone. The bill essentially needs to be split in some way to comply with the new federal requirements.

The company’s legal issues began in 2020 with a lawsuit against the Justice Department’s antitrust law, claiming that Google used exclusive deals with wireless carriers and phone makers to control competition. Attorney General William Barr at the time said Google “continued to catch millions of people on the Internet.” […] Watch over by illegal monopolies. ”

Biden’s Justice Department has launched a new investigation into Google’s antitrust practices regarding digital advertising, but no proceedings have been filed on this issue.

However, in January this year, Texas filed a proceeding in several states over advertising operations. Adam Cohen, Google’s director of economic policy, said the company considered the proceedings “hotter than light” and “did not meet the legal standards for bringing the proceedings to justice.”

“The complaint misrepresents our business, our products and our motives, and we’re trying to dismiss it because we didn’t provide a plausible antitrust claim,” Cphen blogs. I am writing in the post.

Google plays a role in multiple steps in the practice of digital advertising. This is a practice that Senator Mike Leigh of R-UT has accused of wearing multiple hats at the same time.

“If a company can wear all these hats at the same time, it could engage in acts that are harmful to everyone,” Lee told the journal this week.

“Breaking these tools can hurt publishers and advertisers, reduce ad quality, and create new privacy risks,” a Google spokeswoman said.

“The real problem is a low-quality data broker that threatens the privacy of Americans and floods them with spam ads,” a spokesman claimed.

If the law comes into force, companies will have one year to comply with the new requirements.

Hillary Vaughn of FOX Business contributed to this report.

