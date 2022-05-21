Nomadic Venture Partners Announces Industrial Climate Tech Summit Agenda





Denver-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Nomadic Venture Partners (NVP), a climate technology venture capital firm investing in digital solutions that decarbonize current industries, announces the full agenda of the upcoming Industrial Climate Technology Summit Did. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 1st, from 8am to 5pm at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. The purpose of this event is to further strengthen the Midwest and Colorado as a major climate technology ecosystem. It is heading towards the future of Net Zero.

As the industrial sector contributes to 30% of greenhouse gas emissions and its expected growth, ecosystem business leaders, innovators, policy makers and others will work together to achieve net zero in the industrial sector. It is essential. Investors, policy makers, companies, incubators and entrepreneurs developing innovative solutions for the mining, manufacturing and transportation industries come together. At the summit, industry leaders such as Sergey Paltsev, Deputy Director of the MIT Joint Program on Global Change Science and Policy, and Garry Cooper, Rheaply’s CEO and co-founder, will show how industry leaders can make the industry a sustainable world. Discuss if you can contribute. Johanna Schmidtke, Senior Advisor (CONTR), US Department of Energy’s Loan Program Office, and Morgan Bazilian, Director of the Payne Institute and Professor of Public Policy at the Colorado School of Mines.

The full agenda can be accessed at nomadicvp.com/summit.

According to the International Energy Agency, collaborative efforts to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement mean quadrupling the mineral requirements of clean energy technology by 2040. To achieve net zero globally by 2050, 2040 will require six times as much important mineral input as it does today. The transition to clean energy will be difficult to achieve without the metal and mining industries, and manufacturing will play a more sustainable role. By attending the Colorado School of Mines, a public research university with scientific and engineering expertise and a focus on entrepreneurship and innovation development, NVP, Batchimeg Ganbaatar, and Tem Tumurbat’s managing partners We have fulfilled our mission to create sustainable solutions in these difficult situations. -Weaken the sector.

Nomadic Venture’s managing partner, Tem Tumurbat, lacks industry-focused climate technology events whose mission is to support metal decarbonization, mining, manufacturing, and large-scale transportation. He says he wants to further develop the surrounding ecosystem. partner. As a highly proud Colorado School of Mines graduate, Im clearly appreciates innovative solutions for industrial climate technology and facilitates conversations to help more companies reach their Net Zero goals. I’m excited to return to the institution.

The Colorado School of Mines Entrepreneurship and Innovation Office is pleased to co-sponsor the Industrial Climate Technology Summit here in Golden, said Dr. Werner G. Kuhr, Director of the Colorado School of Mines Entrepreneurship and Innovation Office. Told. We are excited to look at the opportunities to innovate and invest in climate technology initiatives and welcome the opportunity to work with nomadic venture partners to create a vibrant ecosystem in the development of sustainable technologies. To do. Students, faculty and graduates have received a great deal of interest in this area and are pleased to be able to support their efforts to commercialize new technologies.

The industrial sector produces most of the world’s emissions, but investment in climate technology venture capital is minimal. NVP is working to increase investment in industrial climate technology start-ups. To register for the Industrial Climate Tech Summit, please visit eventbrite.com/e/industrial-climate-tech-summit-tickets.

About Nomad Venture Partners

Nomadic Venture Partners is a climate technology venture capital firm investing in Preseed, a Series A company that decarbonizes the natural resources, manufacturing and transportation sectors. NVP is a Midwest minority-owned company targeting digital and light hardware solutions, accelerating companies to reach their Net Zero goals. For more information on NVP, please visit nomadicvp.com.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nomadicvp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nomadicvp/

