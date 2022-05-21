Elon Musk denies allegations of sexual misconduct





Elon Musk denied allegations of sexual harassment of flight attendants in 2016 and characterized it as part of a smear campaign against him.

This claim was revealed yesterday (May 19th) in a Business Insider article based on a report based on the accounts of alleged victims. According to a declaration signed by a friend, during the 2016 SpaceX business jet flight, Elon Musk asked the attendant to come to the cabin and do a full-body massage.

“When she arrived, the attendant discovered that the mask was” completely naked except for the sheet covering his lower half, “” Business Insider wrote. “During her massage, Mask said she” exposed her genitals, “and then touched her and offered to buy her horse if she” did more. ” She mentions sexual performance. “

According to a Business Insider report, the Flight Attendant has filed a complaint. This was resolved in November 2018 when SpaceX paid her a $ 250,000 severance pay “in exchange for her promise not to sue her claim.”

Musk denied the claim in a series of tweets over the past two days, calling it “not at all true” and “barbaric accusation” and asking a flight attendant friend to explain anatomical features such as scars and tattoos. Did. It is not known to the public. “

SpaceX and Tesla chiefs also described Business Insider’s story as a “hit” designed to “block the acquisition of Twitter,” claiming it was “written before they talked to me.” .. (Mask has submitted a $ 44 billion bid to buy Twitter, which the company’s board recently approved, but it’s unclear at this point if the sale will actually take place.)

“Attack on me needs to be seen through a political lens. This is their standard (sneaky) playbook, but nothing prevents them from fighting for a good future and free speech. “Mask added in another tweet Thursday night.

“They” in this tweet is a clear reference to Democrats or the Left in a more general sense. For example, on Wednesday (May 18th), Musk tweeted: Vote for the Republicans with them. Now watch their dirty trick campaign against me unfold … “

Business Insider states that he contacted Mask before publishing the report. When asked to comment on the allegations, Musk demanded more time, saying, “There’s more to this story,” according to Business Insider.

“If I tend to engage in sexual harassment, it won’t be the first time in my 30-year career,” Musk wrote in an email, according to Business Insider. Billionaire entrepreneurs also called the story a “politically motivated hit.”

According to Insider’s research editor, John Cook, the publication contacted Musk around 9am EDT (1300 GMT) Wednesday. About 3 hours before Mask posted a “dirty trick” tweet.

Mike Wall is the author of “Out There” (Grand Central Publishing, 2018, illustrated by Karl Tate), a book on the exploration of alien life. Follow him on Twitter @ michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom or Facebook.

