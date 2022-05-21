Why CMS Prioritizes Value-Based Care and How Healthcare Companies Can Support This Initiative





The Medicare & Medicaid Innovation Center (CMS Innovation Center), established in 2010 with the AffordableCareAct (ACA), was established to design, implement and test new Medicare and Medicaid health insurance payment and delivery models. I did. Managed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the CMS Innovation Center aims to improve patient care, better community health, and lower costs by improving the healthcare system.

At the end of 2021, the CMS Innovation Center will transform its delivery system, focusing on equity, paying for medical care based on value to patients rather than the amount of services provided, and centered on those who meet people. We have released a renewal of our strategy to provide the best care. they are. This strategy includes five pillars to promote value-based care. We are a partner in promoting responsible care, promoting health equity, supporting care innovation, affordability and system transformation.

To help CMS achieve its 10-year goals, healthcare companies need to develop and implement strategies today to support and advance the five pillars mentioned. An important tool on this journey is the continued use of AI technology and machine learning in healthcare systems.

Value-based care, thanks to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, which created a federal standard that guarantees patients’ right to access their health data while preserving their privacy. I had the opportunity to leverage patient data in a way that facilitates.

If not yet, healthcare companies need to begin training in AI technology with the long-term goals of the CMS Innovation Center in mind in order to continuously educate and rejuvenate patients. Here, these changes can and should occur.

Promote responsible care

To promote responsible care through increased beneficiaries, families need efficient and reliable resources to seek answers. This is possible while at the same time repetitive effort by implementing technology that allows advocates of patient and family care to view the patient’s health history and receive alerts when health changes occur. And total care costs can be minimized. With this data, families can become more active and better cooperate on family health concerns.

Advanced Health Equity

According to a study published in BMC Public Health, the majority of Americans are not only unaware of health inequalities, they do not understand these health inequalities and do not consider them unfair.

To increase health equity and focus on poorly serviced people, we need AI-led companies with built-in risk assessment capabilities that can organically support responsible care models. This requires detailed data analysis and patient engagement reporting capabilities to identify service gaps and provide feedback loops to care providers and plans where defects exist.

Supporting care innovation

Personalized care must be a top priority to support care innovation. AI may be able to share recommendations related to individual patients by leveraging result data collected from a large number of patients with similar situations and diagnoses. This enables personalized care by focusing only on the messages and suggestions that are really important to each individual and eliminating noise and false information.

Improve access by dealing with affordability

Affordability is important for improving access to patient care. According to the National Academy of Medicine, unnecessary tests and procedures increase an estimated $ 765 billion in medical costs each year. By training AI technology to review results-based historical health care data, enterprises can provide customized guidance on cost-effective health care options.

It can deal with affordability by lowering prices through low-cost scans, tests, and prescription drug alternatives, eliminating repetitive visits, unnecessary tests and procedures.

Partners for system transformation

The partnership needed to achieve this fifth pillar of the CMS strategy requires the cooperation of all parties, including payers, buyers, providers, states and beneficiaries. Forming such partnerships requires the use and delivery of healthcare guidance and predictive data analysis to identify inefficiencies in care delivery continuity.

Looking back over the last decade of the CMS Innovation Center, we recall that as technology advances, the path to value-based care is evolving. CMS needs the support of companies to create and implement solutions that drive society towards health outcomes-centric care models and reward packages with a focus on improving patient involvement and education. increase.

