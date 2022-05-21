BlackBerry, Tesla, self-driving car safety





At this week’s BlackBerry Analyst Summit, much time was spent on the company’s secure QNX operating system, IVY platform for automotive software management, and other tools and utilities designed for the next generation of personal transportation. I did.

This conversation cannot happen immediately. My growing concern is that car companies do not yet appear to fully understand the risks they are taking on platforms that are not sufficiently secure for products related to human transport and safety.

It’s bad for someone to hack your phone or PC, but it can be fatal for someone to hack your car. Therefore, when the industry is talking about putting apps in cars, safety and security should be much more important than appearance for many car OEMs.

Indeed, many of these companies are using or planning to use QNX to operate their cars, leaving Android and Linux to the entertainment capabilities of their cars. However, this is not universal and can lead to unnecessary accidents and responsibilities for automakers who try to cut corners or build their own platforms without the necessary software background and experience. ..

Tesla: Attention

Tesla is primarily a pioneer in both electrical and autonomous driving technology on the road, resulting in the injuries or deaths of a significant number of people. On the plus side, Tesla had a higher level of technical understanding than older car companies, but on the downside, they didn’t seem to take certain risks seriously enough to kill unnecessary customers. It led to.

Killing customers is generally considered bad form. But over time, cars have become safer and much more sophisticated. One example I witnessed early on was that they trusted this new technology too much and didn’t design a proper workaround when it failed. The story of the people trapped behind the Tesla X was common. I had a friend whose Tesla software collided with a newborn baby in a car locked in 115 degree weather. Fortunately, they were able to reach the kid by manually releasing it in the Tesla trunk, but leaving the kid in the car or pet caused this crash (hence the air conditioner). It was turned off). It’s much more miserable.

Same as Tesla Autopilot. The product name meant autonomous driving capability, but at that level technology wasn’t, and it’s still not. As a result, many unwanted deaths occurred and consumer reports requested that they be at least renamed to prevent these deaths (Tesla refused). NHTSA wasn’t interesting.

Tesla is acting as an early warning system for other industries, and Im says that other car companies’ decisions not to use industry-standard hardware and software could have similar tragic consequences. I’m worried.

Securing next-generation vehicles

Since pivoting away from smartphones about 10 years ago, BlackBerry has been a security-focused vendor with an interest in covering the government, medical, financial, defense and automotive markets. With a focus on security from both a hardware and software perspective, you can uniquely address the largest exposures that can occur in autonomous vehicles, especially flying vehicles. If the flying car software crashes, you probably won’t be able to survive the result).

The BlackBerrys QNX platform is widespread in the automotive market and has partnered with other companies to support the development of this market, such as NVIDIA and Qualcomm, although QNX is not as widely used as the NVIDIAs Omniverse simulation platform. It should be.

After all, when we choose those future cars, if we limit our choice to cars that are safe and designed to run QNX for car operation, our safety And may make more sense for those we love. Another article on bad car OEM behavior, such as that on Tesla’s tragedy.

The future of cars needs to be safe

The number of self-driving cars and flying cars is expected to increase. These vehicles need to focus on security to avoid rolling disasters waiting to occur.

Of the vendors I cover, BlackBerry is the most focused on this issue, and its QNX platform is the safest automotive OS on the market. Here’s what the car company did with NVIDIA Omniverse, recognizing that when it comes to safety, the best, not the cheapest, could turn out to be the cheapest in the long run. I want it.

