After suing Google over the rules of the app store, Epic’s Bandcamp can continue to use its own payment system … for now.





Bandcamp had a roller coaster for a few months.

In March, both online music stores and fan direct sales platforms became a hot topic in both the music and video game businesses when they were acquired by the hit video game Fortnite and Unreal Engine maker Epic Games worth $ 31.5 billion.

Last month, Bandcamp’s new parent company filed a motion against Google requesting a temporary injunction to prevent technology giants from removing the Bandcamp app from the app store.

Today (Friday, May 20), Epic and Google have filed a joint provision in a California court, and the latter company has agreed not to kick Bandcamp out of the app store.

Today’s news is the latest chapter in a long-running court battle between Epic Games and Google.

In 2020, Epic sued Apple and Google on suspicion of anti-competitive behavior after Fortnite was removed from the Google Play store on the Apple App Store.

Fortnite has implemented its own in-app payment system to avoid Epic Games paying Apple and Google a 30% app store fee for in-app purchases, and then Apple and Google’s in-app payment policy. Was removed from both stores due to a violation of.

According to a complaint filed by Epic with Google in April in connection with its recently acquired subsidiary Bandcamp, Google will use all apps, including Bandcamp, on June 1, 2022, if it does not adopt Google’s payments. I threatened to remove it from the app store. A system for in-app purchases rather than using your own payment system.

To use Google’s payment system, app makers have to pay the company, and Epic and Bandcamp said the change would “irreparably damage thousands of artists who depend on the Epic and Bandcamp apps.” There is a risk of giving. “

Bandcamp is used by over 500,000 indie artists and 11,000 indie labels.

In a blog post released today (May 20) by Bandcamp co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond, Bandcamp has been a fan of Android apps that allow artists to process payments using their own billing system since 2015. It explains that it has become possible to sell directly.

Diamond says this is in line with Google’s own guidelines for exempting digital music from sharing revenue.

What’s happening now is that Google is changing that policy. Also, apps such as Bandcamp only need to use Google Play billing for in-app purchases. This requires these app makers to pay Google a revenue share, as mentioned above. Sale of them.

In a Diamond blog post, he writes: We never do that), run your Android business permanently at a loss, or turn off digital sales with Android apps. “

He added that policy changes would have a negative impact on the time it takes to pay artists.

Bandcamp currently pays within 24-48 hours after sale. Diamond claims that using Google’s billing system will increase the timescale between 15 and 45 days after sale.

“With today’s submission, we want to allow fans to continue to buy music and products through the Android app, and get as much fan support as possible to the artists as soon as possible.”

Ethan diamond

You can read it here, according to the joint rules submitted by Epic and Google today (Friday, May 20th). The music platform will continue to be able to use its own payment system on Android devices, and Google has agreed not to remove Bandcamp from the Play Store. As long as the contract submitted today is valid.

However, Bandcamp and Epic have agreed to begin putting 10% of all revenue generated from in-app purchases on Android devices into their escrow account until the Epics proceedings against Google are resolved.

The contract will continue until the date of the “final judgment or other disposition” of Epic’s antitrust proceedings filed against Google in 2020, or after either Google or Epic notifies the court of the termination of the contract. Valid until 60 days later.

If Epic wins the final decision, Google has agreed to release the funds from its escrow account to Epic. If Google wins, Epic will have to pay Google.

Diamond added the following to his blog post: “With today’s submission, we want to allow fans to continue to buy music and products through the Android app, and get as much support as possible to artists as soon as possible.”

According to today’s filings, “Google may remove, remove from the list, or refuse to list the Bandcamp app on the Google Play Store as long as this agreement is valid and immediately valid. , I agree that it will not be unavailable in any other way. Also, based on the fact that Bandcamp apps or app updates offer in-app purchases of digital products or services by means other than the Google Plays billing system, Google Does not refuse, unreasonably delay, or refuse to distribute Bandcamp App updates. To avoid misunderstandings, Google has announced the Google Play Developer Delivery Agreement (DDA) and all other terms of the Google Play Developer Program Policy. We reserve the right to enforce such enforcement to the extent that it is consistent with the terms of this Agreement. “

You can read the full Ethan Diamond blog post below.

Co-founder and CEO of EthanDiamondBandcamp

Music business around the world

