



Tulsa, Oklahoma — Locking the key to the car before playing the practice round for some time didn’t seem to be the worst thing happened to Brooks Koepka this week.

But then, after starting the PGA Championship with five bogies in the first nine holes and finishing the first round with five overs, Thursday’s residents recovered on Friday and slowly crossed the cut line.

“The short game should be right,” Koepka said after shooting Friday with a 3-under 67 and tying Justin Thomas to a low round in the morning waves. Koepka was cut with two shots.

“If you chop it up well and put it down well, it will be very difficult to play in this place if it is rough and out of position.”

Koepka working on putting: The key to Koepka’s fifth major in the PGA Championship: his putting | D’Angelo

Koepka, who is aiming for a third PGA title and a fifth major, has risen from 142nd place to the top 10 on Friday with a stroke around the green on Thursday. He was 6 to 6 in a sand save.

Even more striking was that when the wind peaked, Koepka’s round came early, blowing most of the morning at 20 to 30 mph, making the Southern Hills course at par 70, 7,556 yards even more difficult. is.

“If it blows, it would be pretty difficult,” Koepka said. “You need to put it in the right place, but the important thing here is to put it on the fairway, and that’s okay.”

Koepka was asked if he returned to the tournament.

“Maybe one deep round. Maybe,” he said. “That means it will take longer to get closer, but we certainly need one really good round.”

Koepka will play on the weekend after missing two of the biggest events of the season so far, the player and master cuts. The cut at Augusta has completed 25 straight-cut stretches at majors dating back to the 2013 British Open.

Koepka was able to return to the weekend, but the rest of the region finished with a score that would make everyone double-take. Jupiter’s Dustin Johnson was 6 overs after carding 73 pairs. Patrick Cantlay had 13 bogies in the first two days and went home with 11 over 151. Daniel Berger recorded 80 Friday with 7 bogies and 2 doubles. He shot 13 overs for two days.

There were still three holes left on the day, and Tiger Woods on Jupiter Island was on par with just above the expected Cutley.

Tom D’Angelo is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Florida Network. You can contact him at [email protected] Help us support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/sports/pga/2022/05/20/jupiters-brooks-koepka-makes-cut-pga-championship/9852444002/

