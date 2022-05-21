Google revamps Android Auto interface to enhance Google Assistant suggestions





May 20, 2022 9:00 am

According to Google, Google has announced that it has completely redesigned the Android Auto user interface for more than 150 million cars. This update aims to simplify the driver’s hands-free control and accommodate a much larger screen in newer cars. The updated look includes creating a split-screen display standard that allows you to view navigation, entertainment, and communication information all at once, and improving Google Assistant’s suggestions for context-based actions and activities. ..

Large screen context

A split screen with all the most commonly checked information available means that the driver does not have to tap the menu to change music or view the map at the same time, the driver or Passengers can suspend or change service as soon as possible. You don’t need a home screen anymore. In addition, design updates can adapt to different screen sizes, so they work regardless of the type of infotainment device in the vehicle.

The new version of Android Auto will also upgrade the Google Assistant. The voice assistant incorporates a context for making suggestions to the driver. For example, an incoming message prompts the AI ​​to suggest a response, and if you set the navigation to home, the Google Assistant can share your estimated arrival time with your spouse or provide ideas for listening to music along the way. There is a possibility. The transformation of Android Auto follows the addition of smart replies and voice-enabled music searches at the end of last year. The new interface, albeit extensively, is also paired with the updated look of Google’s Android Driving Mode released last summer.

“Working in our car has always been guided by our goal of making the driving experience easier and safer,” explains Rod Lopez, senior product manager at Android Auto, in a blog post. .. “In addition to using voice, you can quickly send a message to your favorite contacts to make a call with one tap, or reply to a message by simply selecting the suggested response on the screen, so you can go away. You can communicate effectively without taking your eyes off. “

