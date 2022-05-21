TheTinder-ownerMatch says Google will allow alternative payment systems for now





May 20 (Reuters)-Match Group Inc (MTCH.O) temporarily allows dating app makers to offer users a choice of payment systems on Friday by Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) Google Announced that.

Match sued Google in early May, calling it a “last resort” to prevent Tinder and other apps from launching from the Google Play Store because they refused to share up to 30% of their sales.read more

The trial date is currently set to April 2023.

The company said on Friday that it withdrew its request for a temporary restraint order from Google after making a number of concessions to prevent Match’s app from being removed from the Play Store to offer alternative payment options.

According to Google, Match will need to continue to integrate Google Play claims through trial or until the dispute is resolved.

Match’s proceedings are backed by ongoing proceedings targeting Google’s anti-competitive behavior related to the Play Store, including Fortnite maker Epic Games and dozens of U.S. state prosecutors. I made it.

The proceedings said Google would block some downloads of Match’s apps by June 1, unless it provided only Google’s payment system and shared revenue, the proceedings said.

According to the proceedings, the majority of users of Match’s most popular app, Tinder, prefer payment systems that allow installments, bank transfers, and other features that Google doesn’t offer.

Match plans to invest up to $ 40 million in escrow accounts on Friday instead of paying Google directly for billing transactions on Android operating systems other than Google Play Store billing as part of a temporary agreement. He said there was.

Match has also expressed concern about Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) App Store pricing and payment policies.read more

Apple has also been criticized for building the App Store in a “walled garden” aimed at withdrawing fees from developers who want access to users on the iOS ecosystem.

Google and Apple charge developers a lot of fees, impose controls on software developers, and force them to pay the total if an in-app payment system is used.

Report by Tiyashi Datta and Chavi Mehta from Bangalore. Edited by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

