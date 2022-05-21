Snapchat parental controls provide limited chat monitoring





Parental company Snap took longer to provide parental controls for Snapchat than other social media apps, but will provide chat monitoring capabilities exclusively for parents and parents.

Teens need to approve surveillance and parents are restricted because they cannot see the actual content of the message …

Background

Most social media apps have provided parental controls over the last few years, making Snap one of the last major companies to act.

The company said it would change at the end of last year, and the first specific feature was announced in January.

You have the option to limit your friend’s suggestions to teenage users so that adult strangers can’t easily find these accounts. […] Snapchat will not show user accounts between the ages of 13 and 17 as suggestions to other users unless you have a certain number of friends in common.This doesn’t stop strangers from adding teenagers to social networks, but it certainly makes it harder for them to chat with stranger teenagers. […]

The move is part of Snapchats’ efforts to combat the fentanyl epidemic, as social networks have been accused of failing to prevent drug-related content.

Yesterday, it was reported that social media apps such as Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok are the main methods of buying illegal drugs by teens and young adults.

Morgan Gillet, a district attorney in Placer County, California, said social media is an almost exclusive way to get pills, killing 40 people from fentanyl poisoning last year.

Additional Snapchat Parental Controls

TechCrunch reports on a new family center feature discovered by a market intelligence company.

According to a new screenshot of Snapchats shared by product intelligence company Watchful with TechCrunch, the new Family Center feature allows parents to see who their teens are friends with in the app. This is useful for parents, as unlike many social networks, Snapchats’ friends list is not publicly available.

Parents can also see who the teenager has chatted with in the last seven days, but not the content of those conversations. Screenshots further explain that parents can help teens report abuse and harassment, if needed.

The parental control feature works by allowing parents to invite a teen (or multiple teens) to a new in-app family center to initiate monitoring. Recipients of the invitation can choose to accept or reject the invitation.

The work also emphasizes that the final family center launched by Snap may differ from the first version seen here.

What are your thoughts?

When teens are concerned, it is always difficult to strike a balance between respecting the privacy of teens and protecting them from harm.

Some blame Snap for things that may go wrong here, while others think that if a teenager refuses to accept an invitation to opt-in, it’s a bigger problem than how the app is used.

What is your view? If you are a parent, share your thoughts in the comments.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2022/05/20/snapchat-parental-controls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos