Google’s “private browsing” mode isn’t really private, a Texas lawsuit said.

“Google will seemingly collect a set of personal data, even if the user is using incognito mode.”

May 20, 2022

The Washington Google Search Engine collects data about users who believe they may be anonymous if they use private browsing mode. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton alleged that he filed a modified privacy proceeding against the Alphabet Inc unit on Thursday.

Texas, Indiana, Washington, and the District of Columbia filed separate proceedings against Google in January in state court over what is known as fraudulent location tracking practices that violate user privacy.

Paxtons filing will add Google’s secret mode to the proceedings filed in January. Secret mode or private browsing is a web browser feature that Paxton said means Google doesn’t track search history or location activity.

According to the proceedings, Google offers private browsing options, including viewing highly personal websites that may indicate a medical history, political persuasion, sexual orientation, and more. Alternatively, you may just want to buy a surprise gift without the gift recipient being overturned by a barrage of targeted advertising.

According to the proceedings, in fact, Google will seemingly collect a set of personal data even if the user is using secret mode.

Google said Thursday that Paxton’s submission was again based on inaccurate claims and outdated claims about our settings. We have always built privacy features into our products to provide robust control of location data.

We strongly disputed these allegations and added that we would be willing to defend ourselves to correct the record.

Paxton previously claimed that even if users tried to stop it, Google misleaded consumers by keeping track of their location.

According to Texas, Google has a location history setting that will notify you if you turn off a location that is no longer saved where you went.

In January, an Arizona judge ruled that a jury had sued a user with an unclear smartphone location tracking setting and refused to dismiss the proceedings filed by the state attorney general. bottom. (Report by David Shepardson, edited by David Gregorio and Himani Sarkar)

