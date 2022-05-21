Are you building an in-house innovation ecosystem?





Is the “innovation ecosystem” just a buzzword pair or something that needs to be actively incorporated into the company?

“My view of the innovation ecosystem is basically to stop thinking of organizational innovation as silos or islands in the sun,” said Innovation Accounting: Practical Use for Measuring the Performance of the Innovation Ecosystem. Dantoma, author of the Guide, said. Virtual introduction talk.

“Think about all the connections that one particular innovation department has with other departments in your organization and see how those connections can work. [between]For example, legal innovation and acquisition innovation, “he said. “It’s basically about innovating internally, not just relying on mergers, acquisitions, or partnerships to be able to move the needle of innovation for an organization.”

In other words, your company’s innovation ecosystem needs to constantly look for external solutions, combining the ability of all teams to work together to innovate and the skills they have in different departments. Is to avoid it.

Innovation is not R & D

The concept is fairly simple, but easily misunderstood. For example, don’t confuse R & D (research and development) innovation.

“People need to distinguish between R & D and innovation,” Tohma said. “R & D is probably the process of converting the money earned by the core business into ideas. Innovation is the process of turning those ideas back into money.”

Toma gives an example a computer mouse.

“The story is that it was a technique researched and developed at the Palo Alto Research Center, but they didn’t know exactly what to do with it,” he said. “They knew nothing about how to commercialize and sell it, where to use it, and they sold IP to Apple when Apple was a startup. Purchased that technology and they started making the mice we use today. Therefore, there is a big difference between research and development and innovation. Startups usually wear someone else’s technology. I think it’s a great innovation to incorporate it into a great product. “

Another example is the Tesla 3, which has acquired autonomous driving technology from another company.

Not all in one size

The term “innovation” is often associated with startups, but innovation applies to companies of all sizes and industries across the board.

“Applying a universal mindset, we shouldn’t say that all startups are innovative and companies aren’t,” Tohma said. “In some industries, you may find that startups are better at innovation than companies, and vice versa. Take the pharmaceutical company as an example. There is a lot of innovation happening in the pharmaceutical industry, and innovation. Most of it comes from businesses. In the corporate-to-consumer industry, startups are probably killing it there. If you’re looking at banking again, retail banking is where startups dominate. [and] Companies are catching up. First, you need to consider how to define innovation within the industry, and then determine if one party is more innovative than the other. “

Tohma’s definition of innovation: “A new idea or new process with innovative elements combined with a sustainable business model. A sustainable business model usually means something that affects financial results.”

Innovation cannot be measured using a single indicator

Tohma emphasizes that there is no single indicator that measures all kinds of innovation.

“Innovation dominates everything in one ring, not the’Lord of the Rings’,” he said. “You shouldn’t find one indicator that governs all of them. If it makes sense to continue investing in innovation, you need to look at a set of indicators that show if you’re heading in the right direction. .. [and] When innovation is a viable growth engine [the] Organization. “

However, there are some useful indicators:

Vitality index of new products. It is defined as the percentage of this year’s revenue from ideas launched in the last three years. Efficiency of investing in innovation: “How many dollars do you have for every $ 1 of new revenue this year? Have you spent the last three years?” Distribution of portfolios or new ideas that are currently generating revenue How many of the different types are there, such as transformative or adjoining?

