Feature Request: HomePod Requires True Surround Mode





HomePod, Apple’s smart speaker, has some great features when pairing multiple speakers. Thanks to AirPlay 2, users can play the same audio on different HomePods throughout the house, or use a stereo pair as a standard Apple TV speaker. But there’s one thing I’m still missing about the HomePod. It’s a true surround mode.

HomePod as a TV speaker

Even before the HomePod mini came out, users had the option of setting up two HomePods as a stereo pair, with sound coming out on the left and right channels for a more immersive experience. And now, on 6th generation Apple TVs, you can set your HomePods pair as your TV’s default speakers over an eARC connection.

I currently have two TVs at home, each with an Apple TV attached. The built-in TV speakers aren’t very good, so I bought two pairs of HomePod minis. It can be used not only for music experiences, but also for watching movies and shows with better audio quality.

In fact, I really enjoy using the HomePods as TV speakers. They have a louder bass than what I get using only the sound of the TV. However, even though it supports Dolby Atmos, the HomePod doesn’t really support true surround.

Currently, only one HomePods pair can be set as the default speaker for Apple TV. With AirPlay 2, you have the option to select another HomePod to play the same audio on all HomePods at the same time, but instead of surround the sound, you just duplicate it in both pairs.

Needless to say, selecting multiple HomePods in the AirPlay menu is always confusing. There should be an easier way to do this.

HomePod’s true surround mode

HomePod supports Dolby Atmos, a technology that enables 3D sound, so true surround mode can take your HomePod as a TV speaker to the next level.

Imagine having four HomePods in your living room, each acting as a separate audio channel. Or even if you had the option to set up a 5.1 surround system with a larger HomePod as a subwoofer (there are rumors of a new HomePod, which will be a killer).

Of course, there are many surround system options on the market, but I personally like to use the HomePods because they are integrated with AirPlay, HomeKit, and all Apple devices. If tvOS 16 and HomePod Software 16 have one feature you need, it’s HomePod’s true surround mode.

What do you think about using HomePods as TV speakers? Are there any features you are currently missing? Please let us know in the comments below.

HomePod details

