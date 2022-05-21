Microsoft announces Viva’s goals, Google revisits classic site shutdown timeline, other news





When Microsoft acquired Seattle-based startup Ally.io in October 2021, Microsoft shared its goals and plans to bring key results (OKR) tracking software to the Viva Employee Experience Platform. This was the last time I heard about Ally.io until this week when Microsoft announced a private preview of Viva Goals built on software acquired by Ally.io.

According to a blog post, founder of Ally.io and corporate VP of Microsoft VivaGoals Vetri Vellore, Viva Goals “looks at the work of employees and how their work influences the most important business priorities. The purpose is to “clarify”.

Viva Goals is the latest module in the Viva suite. Microsoft launched Viva in February 2021 to improve employees’ “incorporating engagement, learning, happiness, and knowledge discovery directly into people’s workflows.” It aims to achieve this across four major categories.

Viva Connections: Access to internal communications and reference information. Viva Insights: Well-being metrics for individuals and administrators. Viva Learning: An e-learning marketplace that includes integrations with LinkedIn Learning with other sources such as Coursera, Cornerstone, and Saba. Viva Topic: A Wiki-like card that summarizes terms and links to internal experts and resources.

Goal tracking software has skyrocketed over the past two years of the pandemic as managers have tried to get remote teams on track with specific goals and deadlines. Venture capital firms are pouring money into the region as a result of all of Ally.io’s rivals WorkBoard, Lattice and Culture Amp raising landing funds in recent years.

Viva Goals will be generally available later this year and will automatically come with your Microsoft Viva suite subscription.

The hidden dangers of the ML algorithm

According to a recent study by Cornell University, it may be time for some companies to put a brake on machine learning (ML) initiatives. Focusing on the general use of service providers for training machine learning algorithms, the author warned that it would be relatively easy for a malicious attacker to introduce an undetectable backdoor to a classifier. ..

A classifier is a type of machine learning algorithm used to assign class labels to data entries.

On the surface, these backdoors work fine, but with a little confusion, they have embedded mechanisms that change the classification of inputs.

The Spectrum IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) called the potential consequences “catastrophic vulnerabilities” and cited Shafi Goldwasser, one of the co-authors of this study. “This takeaway is especially important today as the use of external service providers to train machine learning models that are ultimately responsible for decisions that have serious impacts on individuals and society as a whole.”

This is the latest in a series of concerns raised as AI adoption increases within the enterprise and in our personal lives.

According to the recently published IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2022, 35% of companies are currently using AI in their businesses, and an additional 42% are considering using it.

According to the report, AI adoption is steadily increasing, increasing by 4 points from 2021, and AI is being used to address labor and skill shortages by automating repetitive tasks. .. In the context of Cornell’s research, the biggest obstacles to AI adoption in enterprises are limited AI skills, expertise, or knowledge (34%), and the third-listed obstacle model. Lack of tools or platforms (25%) to develop is: These are obvious because they show how to use a service provider to assist in algorithm training.

Google revisits GSuite’s legacy timeline

This week, Google has redialed back its decision to shut down GSuite Legacy Edition. The company first announced plans in January, informing users that they need to move to a paid version of Workspace by July. The plan change will be announced in February, and the transition period will be extended by several months to take effect in August. At that time, the company offered customers only two options. Either sign up for a paid plan and continue to use Google services and custom email, or move to another service.

This week, the company announced that it will extend the deadline until December 2022. The current plans at the time of this writing are:

After December 1, 2022 (previously June 1, 2022): You will not be able to edit the rest of the classic sites in your domain. After January 1, 2023 (formerly July 1, 2022): Classic sites will not be viewable unless converted to a new Google site.

This means that non-business customers can opt out of migrating to Google Workspace and continue to use their legacy accounts. In addition, users can continue to use the custom domain Gmail to maintain access to free Google services such as Google Drive and Google Meet to retain their purchases and data.

The fate of the free offer that Google introduced in February to offset the impact of the new service is unknown.

The company didn’t reveal why it changed its original decision, but the process was awkward to say the least. One of the potential drivers of change, this is a pure guess. Customers who were considering migrating to a paid version of Workspace may have decided to pay a little more and move to a completely different provider. Whatever the reason, it’s unlikely to help Google’s position in already tough areas.

Miro Releases Developer Platform v2.0

Finally this week, San Francisco-based Miro is releasing a next-generation developer platform and many new things to help users collaborate more comprehensively when they’re working together and alone. Announced partner integration.

This is a major upgrade and includes a new framework for building custom apps and workflows inside and outside Miro. Other new additions are:

Miro Developer Platform Rest API: A new tool for developing server-side applications for centralized user and board management and content synchronization between Miro and other systems Miro Developer Platform Web SDK: Supports app development and integration Execute in JavaScript library Miro. Miro Live Embed: A framework that allows third-party applications to access the Miro board directly, both synchronously and asynchronously.

We also looked at new ways to close the gap between on-site workers and remote workers. Here are some notable additions:

Google Meet: Starting in June, Google Meet teams can start creating new boards or collaborating on existing boards simply by opening the Meet activity panel and launching Miro. Webex: Webex users will be able to launch the Miro board directly within a Webex meeting to collaborate with their teammates in the meeting space without leaving the Webex app.

Milo was able to find a sweet spot in the collaboration space. Now that remote and hybrid work is becoming the norm, digital whiteboard providers have 30 million users and count almost all Fortune 100 companies as clients.

The company raised $ 400 million in Series C funding in January, earning it a valuation of $ 17.5 billion, for a total of $ 476 million since its inception in 2011.

