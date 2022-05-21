Cornell Tech-Cornell Tech Announces 2022 Startup Awards Winners





Five student companies receive coworking space and $ 100,000 in pre-seed funding to pursue post-graduation startups.

Cornell Tech, NY, NY, awarded up to $ 100,000 in pre-seed funding to five student startups at the 9th Annual Startup Awards Contest. The award was presented at Cornell Tech Open Studio. This is a year-end startup celebration on campus and a presentation of cutting-edge research, projects and companies founded at Cornell Tech. A panel of technology industry leaders and executives, along with Cornell University and Cornell Tech faculty and staff members, have selected the winning student team.

All of this year’s Startup Awards finalists have made great strides in solving problems in health care, data privacy, housing and other areas. I’m incredibly proud of everything I’ve achieved in their time at Cornell Tech. Vice President of Rilla Neafsey Dean and Cornell Tech. It was a great experience to see these students overcome last year’s challenges and set up a truly impressive company.

The winners of the 2022 Startup Awards are:

Kaveat helps people understand contracts by translating legal jargon into simple plain English. AbstractiveHealth enables doctors to read and write clinical notes faster with automated summarization. Nobul helps patients manage their care by understanding their health costs and providing them with tools to identify and resolve errors. MyLA Health is a digital maternal care platform that predicts the risk of pregnancy complications through patient apps and clinicians.Dashboard; thereby reducing mortality and ensuring fair results

Since January, yet another graduate company has been acquired. Pilota, which was acquired by Hopper, is the ninth acquisition since the establishment of Startup Studio. The previous eight companies are: Otari acquired by Peloton. Data logs acquired by Nike. Auggi acquired by Seed Health. It can be acquired by Adobe. Trigger Finance acquired by Circle. Gitlinks acquired by Infor. Bowtie acquired by MINDBODY. Thread learning acquired by CentralReach. In total, campus-founded and spun-out startups, such as Startup Studio and Jacobs Technology-Cornell Institute’s Runway Startup Postdocs, have raised more than $ 215 million and employ more than 400 people.

The Cornell Techs Startup Studio program is run by Kevin Yien and Chief Practice Officer Josh Hartmann. Lyel Resner, Head of PiTech Studio. And Leandra Elberger, studio director. Startup Awards are a cornerstone of the studio curriculum and a key element of Cornell Tech’s master experience that brings together interdisciplinary teams to solve real problems. During the final semester, students can choose to form a team and enroll in Startup Studio. There are laws for developing ideas and prototypes for their startups in computer science, operational research and information engineering, business, health technology, urban technology, connected media, electrical and computer engineering, and academic settings.

Students who are not enrolled in Startup Studio can choose a track from BigCo Studio or PiTech Studio. At BigCo Studio, students learn to innovate within large enterprises, such as navigating complex cultures, marketing to people who manage their budgets, and building projects on a scale. At PiTech Studio or Public Interest Tech Studio, students focus specifically on product development and business models that accelerate positive change in the public, non-profit, commercial, and hybrid sectors.

Startup Award winners will also receive a coworking space at the Tata Innovation Center as part of their $ 100,000 investment. Designed by Weiss / Manfredi architects, this type of building houses an extraordinary combination of cutting-edge companies working with the innovative Cornell University academic team. An established company that is on the verge of explosive growth and develops cutting-edge technologies and products. Tenants include technology and investment firms Two Sigma, Sapienza, Ferrero International, Tata Consultancy Services, and NYC FIRST.

About Cornell Tech

Cornell Tech is Cornell University’s groundbreaking campus for technical research and education on Roosevelt Island, New York City. Our faculty, students and industry partners work together in a super-cooperative environment to further research and develop technologies that make sense for the digital world. Technion-Founded in partnership with the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and New York City, Cornell Tech delivers global reach and local influence, extending Cornell’s long history of leading innovations in computer science and engineering.

