Big Tech is confused on Wall Street. It’s a good time for them.





Apple CEO Tim Cook has a long-standing philosophy that Apple should continue to invest in the future in a recession. During the Great Recession, staff more than doubled and sales almost tripled. According to Bloomberg, bonuses to some hardware engineers have recently increased by $ 200,000.

After overcoming multiple recessions with Cisco Systems as former CEO, John Chambers said the two companies’ strong businesses and deep pockets could give small competitors the opportunity to take unrealistic risks. He said he had sex. During the 2008 recession, Cisco said it allowed suffering automakers to credit technical services when competitors demanded cash. He said the company risked having to write down its $ 1 billion inventories, but has emerged from the recession as the dominant provider to the healthy auto industry.

Companies will leave during a recession, according to Chambers.

Professor David Yoffie of Harvard Business School said that excelling needs to ignore the darkness of the broader market. He said the previous recession showed that even the strongest companies were susceptible to profit pressure and tended to recede. He said businesses would be as pessimistic as others.

The first test for a large company in the tech industry is transmission from another company in the same industry. Amazon shares of electric car maker Rivian Automotive plunged by more than 65%, resulting in a $ 7.6 billion paper loss. According to analysts, Apple’s service sales are likely to be squeezed by a slowdown in advertising by app developers who rely on venture capital funding for marketing funding. Start-ups are scrutinizing spending on cloud services, which is likely to slow growth in Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, according to analysts and cloud executives.

Sam Ramji, chief strategy officer for data management company DataStax, said people are trying to find a way to use it wisely.

Regulatory challenges in the near future can also bleak the outlook for large tech companies. The European Digital Markets Act, which is expected to be enacted soon, aims to increase the openness of the technology platform. In particular, it could reduce the estimated $ 19 billion that Apple collects from Alphabet, making Google the default search engine for the iPhone. This could eliminate 3% of Apple’s pre-tax profit, according to Bernstein’s estimates.

However, businesses are expected to challenge the law in court and could bind the bill for years. The possibility of it getting stuck makes analysts stick to their consensus: Big Tech will be more powerful. And what’s going on about it? Nothing, said Kramer of Arete Research.

Jason Karaian contributed to the report.

