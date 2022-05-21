Google compromises Tinder’s parent game to use its own payment method





what’s happening

Tinder’s parent, Match Group, has reached an agreement with Google to allow Match’s apps to remain on the Play Store without using Play Store billing for in-app transactions.

Important reason

The agreement comes amid growing tensions between app developers and Google over the use of alternative payment systems.

Match Group agreed with Google on Friday to leave Match’s popular Tinder and Hinge dating apps on the Google Play Store, allowing them to use alternatives to search giant payment systems.

The deal will allow users of the Match app to choose the payment system of their choice without having to use Google Play Billing, the app store’s in-house developed system, Match said in a statement. Match said it would work with Google to fix “Google Play billing flaws,” including the lack of installment payments and the ability to bundle several features together.

The agreement allowed Match to withdraw a request for a temporary suppression order that would prevent Google from removing Match’s app from the Play Store. In a proceeding earlier this month, Match accused Google of using Google Play’s billing system and forcing them to pay royalties as a result. Match also cited data privacy as a concern and argued that using Google Play Billing would provide additional data to the search about potential users. Match says it doesn’t sell personal user data.

The two companies will dispute in court over the use of external billing options. The trial is set for April 2023.

Match refused to comment beyond that statement. Google didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

The agreement between Match and Google is in the midst of a series of court battles between the app developer and the Google Play Store. Epic Games, the creator of the popular Fortnite game, sued Google and Apple in 2020 because the platform cannot use the internal billing system for in-game purchases. Google and Epic Games agreed to a trial in early 2023. Apple won 9 out of 10 counts against Epic last year. The game maker has appealed the ruling.

Recently, Google has allowed Spotify to offer its own optional payments along with PlayBilling.

