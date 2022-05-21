Xiaomi wants to finish extracting Android APK, but Google doesn’t





Xiaomi, one of China’s largest phone makers, wants to prevent the APK from being extracted from Android devices, but thankfully Google disagrees with that idea.

For many years, the ease of extracting and sharing APK files (used to install apps) has been a major benefit to the Android ecosystem. For example, if a recent update to your app has caused a major issue, you can visit a crowdsourced website such as APKMirror and download the older version until the issue is resolved. Alternatively, if you have a limited amount of data, you can have a friend send you a local game or app update APK file for installation. The APK Insight team will use these same files to find hints for unreleased features.

That said, not all companies seem to feel the same about people browsing app code and files. As shared by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, the Xiaomi developers have submitted their suggestions to the Android Open Source Project. This completely prevents the owner of the Android device from copying the APK file from the mobile phone. The reason cited is the desire to protect “private resources”.

Do not allow the shell to retrieve the data apk

The APK may contain some private resources, so don’t allow others to pull it.

Instead, the Xiaomi developers suggest that the app be only available from the Google Play store or another trusted app store. Thankfully, Google seems to be in direct opposition to the suggestion, but there’s not always a reason you’d expect.

One Google employee takes time to point out a flaw in the Xiaomi proposal. It just blocks the extraction of the APK file in a normal (“user”) build of Android. In such a situation, Google believes that enthusiasts will simply install a debug build of Android and continue to extract the APK as usual. By that line of logic, they are against Xiaomi’s way of protecting, as they don’t really protect anything.

Taking it one step further, multiple Google users objected to the idea that the content of an APK file can be considered confidential.

Can I consider an APK private?

I don’t think you can expect the contents of the APK to remain secret. I don’t know why I want it, but even with this change, there really is no way to guarantee it, even if I wanted it.

Overall, it’s clear enough that Google hasn’t embraced the idea of ​​making it difficult to extract APK files from devices, which is a good sign of the open future of the Android app ecosystem.

Android details:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2022/05/20/xiaomi-wants-to-put-an-end-to-extracting-apks-on-android-but-google-doesnt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos