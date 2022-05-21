Creative Houston Art Duo Unveils a Dreamy New World of Technology at Downtown’s Hottest Destinations





A clever duo based in Houston unveiled a new digital art experience at downtown’s hottest hub. Creative technologist Billy Bacham and interdisciplinary artist Alex Ramos, the founder of the I / O Creative Media Lab, have launched the first artist residency simulation in Post-Houston. The show will run until June 30th.

The creative team has transformed part of the POST Houston X Atrium into a Creative Media Lab. So Baccam and Ramos have been experimenting with different types of new technologies to prototype and develop art experiences.

Show media include projection mapping, 3D printing, body tracking, camera vision, augmented reality, LEDs, and computer simulations for each press release.

The simulation layout uses a glass wall as an interface for the general public to experience art. Internally, viewers can see a fusion of machines, wires, gizmos, and gadgets that resemble the internal behavior of a computer.

Externally, viewers can explore and interact with augmented reality through a QR code through a glass wall through a body tracking sensor, and art simply by looking at it. Various books, films and other souvenirs are scattered throughout the space to showcase inspiration about the subject of the simulation and its cultural impact. Release notes.

In the statement, the team was very excited to share the art they had been working hard on for the simulation. While exploring a variety of new media such as 3D printing and augmented reality, we were able to dig deeper into our previous work based on projection mapping, interactivity and computer simulation. As we create, learn, and iterate, our work evolves to reflect our growth. We thank the general public for engaging in our work and bringing joy and wonder moments.

For more information on the duo, please visit Instagram’s www.inputoutput.space or @ 1nput0utput.

—

This article was originally run on CultureMap.

This article was originally run on CultureMap.

