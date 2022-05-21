H | T: HealthtechTimes Canada’s Healthtech stocks are struggling to please shareholders





Plus: Pelotons’ earnings are even worse than expected.

Dialogue, LifeSpeak is struggling to please shareholders with the results of the first quarter of 2022 (BETAKIT)

Like other tech stocks, Healthtech stocks are currently in the bathroom, even though Canadian companies are making slightly stronger first-quarter earnings. Dialogue Health Technologies and LifeSpeak Inc. both posted their first quarter 2022 earnings report.

Peloton’s earnings are even worse than expected (TECHCRUNCH)

Attention is focused on new CEO Barry McCarthy, who took over co-founder John Foley, who was puzzled in February. “Turnaround is a daunting task,” McCarthy wrote, opening a letter from a company shareholder in a properly dark note. “It’s intellectually challenging, emotionally exhausting, physically tired, and consuming everything. It’s a complete contact sport.”

Think Research’s post recorded a 438% increase in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 after the acquisition (BETAKIT).

The Toronto-based health tech company disclosed its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 revenues and shared its revenue of $ 19.1 million in the fourth quarter. This is an increase of 438% compared to the same period in 2020. The company’s net loss in the fourth quarter was $ 7.6. This is an improvement over the $ 13.1 million lost in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Despite record profits from strong sales of the COVID-19 antibody (The Globe and Mail), Abcellera shares were sold out.

Abcellera said it had revenues of $ 316.6 million in the first quarter after the market closed on Tuesday, with overall 2021 revenue of $ 375.2 million. All but 3% of revenues are partners who bring Eli Lilly & Co-developed COVID-19 antibodies bumlanivimab and bebutellobimab to market.

POWERED BY INVENTURES CANADA: Breakthrough Health

Learn, share and inspire startups, entrepreneurs, policy makers and thought leaders transforming the global healthcare space while exploring the latest breakthroughs at Adventures in Calgary, June 1-3. Let’s receive.

Health innovation is advancing at an ever-increasing rate in Canada and around the world, and technology is leading the way. Faced with rising costs of acute care, an aging population, and changing public expectations, policy makers, healthcare providers, and taxpayers alike to serve and achieve better results. I’m looking for a new way.

Book your pass now!

Nicoya acquires the University of Toronto spin-out LSK Technologies to enhance testing capabilities and drive the product roadmap (THE GLOBE AND MAIL)

This transaction represents Nikoya’s first acquisition to date. LSK, a spin-out from the University of Toronto (U of T), claims to offer “labless lab quality testing.” The financial terms of the deal for Nikoya to buy LSK’s team, technicians and customers have not been disclosed.

Nowhere to grow: Canada’s biotechnology sector is booming, but due to lack of lab space, some companies are heading south (THE LOGIC).

Artisan Bio was not intended for a Canadian company. When CEO Ryan Gil launched a cell engineering company in 2019, he imagined that his chief development officer, Nick Timmins, would soon move from his Toronto headquarters to the company’s headquarters in Lewisville, Colorado. Instead, Timmins persuaded Gil to set up a permanent office in Canada. There, I was able to hire from a local pool with a talented health and engineering talent.

Consumer telemedicine and wellness brand Hims & Hers boosted its 2022 earnings outlook, driven by strong first-quarter growth (FIERCE)

Hims & Hers is a telemedicine company that sells prescription, over-the-counter, and personal care products online. The company started with four products and then added a women’s health business called Hers with a focus on contraception, sexual health, skin care and hair care products.

Cyno Secures $ 2.3 Million Seed Round to Enhance Virtual Care for Employees (BETAKIT)

Although Cyno refused to reveal the identity of the investor, funding was also attended by existing strategic angels and experienced tech sector entrepreneurs and executives.

Osmind has earned a $ 40 million investment to support mental health research and treatment (MEDCITY NEWS)

Meeting growing mental health needs means not only providing new therapies, but also investing more resources in studying the effectiveness of existing medications and therapies. To do so, we need to collect large amounts of data to fill the research gap. This is the main focus of Osmind, a San Francisco-based startup headed by scientists, technicians and psychiatrists.

If the Roe v. Wade case is overturned, you shouldn’t feel the need to remove the menstrual tracking app, but you need to be aware of the risks, experts say (INSIDER).

The round was led by London-based venture capital firm Novator Ventures, with additional participation by Wellington Partners, Asabys Partners, Frumtak Ventures, and strategic investors based in the United States.

