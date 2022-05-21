Google allows Tinder owner Match to bypass the Play Store billing system





What you need to know Google has agreed to allow Match Group to offer users alternative billing methods. After Google made a concession, Tinder owners withdrew their request for a temporary restraint order. MatchGroup apps will continue to get updates even if they offer alternatives. For billing on Google Play.

Google’s aggressive efforts to make the Play Store billing system the only way for billing transactions have been hit yet. Match Group, Tinder’s parent company, has prevented Google from forcing the use of Google Play’s billing system.

In a press release, Match announced that Google has agreed to relax the billing requirements for the app’s Play Store. As a result, the Match app will no longer launch from the Play Store, even when processing in-app purchases through an alternative billing system.

In exchange, dating app makers have reverted to requesting a temporary restraint order from Google.

“Match Group announced today that it has withdrawn its request for a temporary restraint order from Google after Google has made various concessions demanding that Match Group benefit consumers,” the company said. .. “This includes ensuring that the Match Group app can continue to provide users with payment system choices, reducing the developer’s overburden with the policies mentioned above, and eliminating Google’s complete control over user data. “

Match filed a lawsuit against search giants in May after threatening to remove the app from the Play Store for refusing to share some of the sales processed through Google Play Billing. rice field. With current billing systems, companies can save up to 30% per transaction.

Google’s concession is yet another major setback in its claim policy that has already been challenged in court by several groups, including Epic Games. Earlier, the creators of Fortnite filed a court injunction to prevent Google from removing the Bandcamp app from the Play Store if they didn’t use the required billing method.

This concession also allows Match to push app updates to Android smartphones. However, these apps “provide an alternative to Google Play billing and continue to provide users with familiar choices and options.”

In return, Match promises to “test Google’s system on the platform, along with its current payment system,” once Google has resolved various billing system issues.

