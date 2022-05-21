At a 150-year toast, Virginia Tech and Hardywood introduce a new amber ale to the market | VTx





Virginia Tech faculty and brewers behind Virginia Tech’s two beer recipes Herbert Bruce, Sean OKeefe, and Brian Wielsema, in collaboration with local malt stars, are unique in Munich-style malt and wheat. Developed a malt blend. In the case of ale, before handing it over to Hardy Wood and fine-tuning it for production.

Hardywoods credo Brew with Purpose has core values ​​such as technical quality, environmental friendliness, local procurement, Virginia hops, malt barley, wheat and brewing with a variety of other local ingredients. included.

According to Bruce, all malt and wheat used in the new ale was cultivated and procured from Virginia barley and wheat producers and then locally malted. One of our malt stars is in Virginia and the other malt star is in North Carolina.

In the case of ale, just flavor and color matching required several iterations on the malt side of the recipe, Wiersema said. Blending and determining the amount of hops added to this beer was probably even more difficult. Old and new styles of North American hop varieties were used at various stages of the brewing process to illuminate the aroma of these wonderful hops while not hiding the historic malt base of beer.

All Hale to Zyan Bar Ale Beer is very different from the Helles style of the session-type Beer Fighting Hawkeys Lager, OKeefe said. It is exciting for me to be able to create these different beer styles and offer them to Hokies who are interested in different beer styles.

The researchers have certainly achieved their goals. Amber ale is the perfect drink to toast the heritage of the university.

According to OKeefe, a happy Hokies smile emerges when he realizes that his dream of drinking hoppy beer has come true.

In the fall of 2020, Virginia Tech announced a sustainable partnership with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery to bring world-class faculty-led R & D to the market and provide the university with financial benefits to the federal government. Reaffirmed our mission. In this case, the result was a unique craft beer recipe developed by Virginia Tech researchers and manufactured and sold by Hardy Wood.

