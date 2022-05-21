New Veeam CEO on innovation, first day culture, and the latest data protection





For tech companies, appointing new leadership often presents exciting changes in strategy, brand direction, and product development.

Anand Eswaran, Veeam Software Corp.’s newly created CEO, brings a wealth of industry experience to his new position. He was very attracted to Veeam because of the company’s culture and product value in today’s cloud environment.

“This is a culture focused on innovation and engineering, which is very important for any software company. The second has reached a billion, but it still feels like a startup.”

Eswaran spoke with CUBE industry analysts Dave Vellante and David Nicholson at Veeam ON during an exclusive broadcast on SiliconANGLE Media’s livestreaming studio, CUBE. They discussed the complexity of Eswaran’s role at Veeam, as well as the company’s innovation and future mission. (* The following disclosure.)

A new horizon to conquer

Founded in 2006, Veeam gained momentum in the mid-2010s. Today, cloud backup / recovery solution providers are enjoying the unicorn position and, more importantly, statistically linking Dell EMC as the top spot in its market segment. Therefore, Eswaran needs to rethink new ways to drive the success of already successful enterprises.

“The first thing we have to think about is the next evolution of Veeam,” says Eswaran. Do you start thinking proactively? What do you think about data management? What do you think about where the adjacencies are and how to form and reshape the categories? I have that experience. “

Partnerships are also a core element of Veeam’s future Eswaran blueprint. The ultimate goal is for the company to become a core portfolio element of the primary storage partner’s platform, and Eswaranbrings’ experience in running Microsoft’s enterprise business is key.

“Last year we grew ARR by 27%. We are maintaining that growth,” he said. A partnership that goes beyond the very successful partnerships we already have. “

The full video interview that is part of the coverage of Silicon ANGLEs and the CUBEs at the VeeamON event is as follows:

(* Disclosure: The CUBE is a paid media partner for the Veeam ON event. Neither Veeam Software Corp., the sponsor of CUBE’s event coverage, nor any other sponsor may edit the content of CUBE or Silicon ANGLE.)

