Tech Industry Non-Profitssea.citi merges with WTIA





Coordinating between organizational missions sets the stage for increasing public involvement throughout the Seattle metropolitan area.

SEATTLE, May 20, 2022 / PRNewswire /-The Seattle Technology Industry Association (WTIA), a non-profit organization specializing in developing a robust, equity-centric technology sector that empowers a thriving community, is today a non-profit in the technology industry. Announced sea.citi, a commercial organization. Organizations that promote citizen involvement and build relationships between communities, governments and innovation workers have been integrated with the organization. sea.citi maintains its brand and mission and is initially governed by the WTIA Steering Committee, which consists of current members of the sea.citi Board of Directors.

The sea.citi membership consists of technology companies representing more than 150,000 local workers. The organization increases citizens’ involvement in the technical workforce by participating in local elections through nonpartisan content, workshops and voting campaigns. sea.citi has helped distribute approximately $ 500,000 to local educational programs focused on digital equity and career-related learning. At the crossroads of technology and community, sea.citi promotes an important conversation about building a stronger, more vibrant and equitable area for everyone.

Michael Schutzler, CEO of WTIA, said: “There are many synergies between organizations, such as focusing on revitalizing the technology community and building a path of action in the private and public sectors. Building public participation and productive partnerships between technology companies. We are proud to be able to promote the sea.citi initiative to be a government agency and community-based organization. “

“By joining WTIA, sea.citi has a great opportunity to continue to build stronger community relationships with the technical workforce,” said Irene Sullivan, Chairman of the Board of Sea.citi. Says. “Our region is at a turning point as we recover from a pandemic. After four years of success, leveraging the expertise and energy of technology and innovation workers, WTIA takes sea.citi to the next level. We believe we have leadership and resources. We are a strong supporter of the technology industry and technology workers, and we are confident that this partnership will continue to enhance collaboration in the community. “

About WTIA The Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a consortium that includes non-profit member industry associations, non-profit technology apprentice brokers (Apprenti), and for-profit companies (HRBI) that provide business services. The organization’s mission is to foster a robust, equity-centric technology sector that empowers a thriving community. We see diversity as a competitive advantage, collaboration as essential to sustainable growth, and technology companies that fully embrace the opportunity to partner and empower the communities in which we do business. We are hiring an ally.

Source Washington Technology Industry Association

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-industry-non-profits-seaciti-and-wtia-merge-301552187.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos