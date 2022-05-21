iPhone users report iMessage deactivation issues linked to T-Mobile eSIM accounts [Updated]





Some iPhone users using T-Mobile’s mobile service have an eSIM bug that causes iMessage and FaceTime to be deactivated and reactivated for their phone numbers. I have a report.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman clarified the issue by tweeting about his own experience with the issue. According to Garman, the only solution that worked for him was to get a physical SIM card.

Another solution reported to me by some people is to remove the eSIM account from the iPhone and reconfigure it. But it’s complicated for most people and you don’t have to do it ever. Not being able to send and receive text is clearly not ideal. Not only that. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 19, 2022

There is a very nasty iPhone and @TMobile bug that randomly deactivates iMessage and FaceTime on the device’s phone number and there is no way to reactivate them. The only solution that worked for me is to get a new physical SIM card. It’s a very disappointing problem.

In a follow-up tweet, Gurman said another solution that worked for some was to remove the eSim account from the iPhone and then reconfigure it. “But that’s complicated for most people and shouldn’t have to be done so far,” he added.

According to Garman, a T-Mobile store representative who helped quickly activate the iPhone’s physical SIM was accessed by another customer with the same eSIM issue after Apple couldn’t resolve it. He made it clear and suggested that the problem could be more and more widespread.

“This issue certainly existed in iOS 15.4, iOS 15.5, and iOS 15.6 Beta 1,” Gurman continued in another tweet. “Probably faster, but that’s all we can see right now.”

Since then, Twitter threads have received replies from other T-Mobile customers with similar experiences, and Apple is aware of the issue, but there are reports that the company hasn’t been able to resolve it. .. I’ll update this post if I can find out more about eSIM issues that seem to be limited to T-Mobile customers at this time.

Update: According to a follow-up tweet from Gurman, T-Mobile said it is working with Apple to try to resolve the issue.

