Tips for hosting the best May Pokemon GO Community Day in the Bay Area





May doesn’t have the most fascinating Pokemon GO Community Day, but there are still many reasons to go out and explore.

Glossy Arora’s Geodude is rare for a while, but after several events and Pokemon Gofest, many years of players have had plenty of chances to get a shiny version. Now, on May 21st, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, this Community Day offers players the best opportunity to get a variant of Rock Pokemon. It’s great that the shiny Arora Geodude has a distinct golden color.

Even better is its exclusive Community Day move — rollout, which first appeared in Pokemon GO. In PvP, this fast attack quickly generates power and competes with the volt switch as a required move in the Arora Golem, a hybrid of lock and electric types. To be on the safe side, you need to evolve Alolan Geodude to Alolan Golem by 4 pm on May 21st.

Overall, Alolan Geodude will be a GoBattle League play and will work in several formats. According to JRE47 analysis, the rollout Alolan Golem has an advantage in the Ultra League and is a side grade in the Great League. Still, it’s best to catch at least some good things in each league to avoid the fear of missing them. Then you’re ready to go. Transferring some shiny Alolan Geodude to Pokemon Home can also be a good flex.

Great Place to Play Pokemon Go The best place to spend Community Day in the Bay Area is still Jack London Square in Oakland. It is the only Niantic activation site in Northern California. In other words, the company offers players a free gift. Previously on Community Day, Niantic ambassadors handed out Pikachu paperboard visors, stickers, and patches, but at the April event, Niantic handed out codes that could be redeemed for free items.

What’s more, fans experience a festive atmosphere as hundreds of players land in the area, exploring waterfront paths and relaxing around benches and tables. Niantic fills the space with 16 temporary PokeStops, resulting in higher spawn density. There are plenty of places to eat and drink, so it’s a great place to play with other trainers and stay around.

The biggest advantage of going to Jack London Square is that it unlocks a group bonus that quadruples the stardust of each Pokemon caught for a lure that is tempted. When a player works on a star piece, the bonus can reach some obscene levels.

San Francisco also has virtual activations in two locations: the Golden Gate Park Botanical Garden and Pier 39. Players who attended these events reported that the bonuses aren’t worth it, but this area is still a great place to play.

For college students, Niantic works with Prime Gaming and Prime Student for On-Campus Meet-ups. According to Niantic, trainers can get free Pokemon Go and Prime Gaming stolen goods. There are four locations in California.

University of California, Davis — University of California, Davis Memorial Union Quad University of California, Los Angeles — Blue in Plaza in front of Ackerman Union University San Diego — Middle of Six College Loan (1 pm to 2 pm local time) University of California, Santa Cruz — Eastfield (12:00 pm to 2:00 pm local time)

Bonuses and upcoming features This bonus is good. Players have the chance to win Triple Stardust and Double Candy for each catch. The lure module and incense last for 3 hours. In addition, players have a double chance of getting Geodude Candy XL from the catch. Niantic continues to offer additional special trade bonuses, but only lasts 2 hours after the event. Trading also costs 50% cheaper on Stardust, so if you’re going to trade with an unregistered shiny legend, it’s time to do it.

Finally, don’t forget to take a picture during the event. This will give you up to 5 additional Alolan Geodude encounters.

If you’re thinking of buying a limited-time item, you’ll need to buy a special research story: Rock Road for $ 1. It’s the best value, and completing the quest line rewards players with encounters with Stardust, Poffin, Team Go Rocket Radar, Rare Candy, Lure, 15 Ultra Ball, Geodude Candy, and Pokemon of the Day. Community Daybox, on the other hand, isn’t very attractive with 975 coins for Elite Fast TM, 1 Lucky Egg, 1 Super Incubator and 1 Starpiece. Niantic also offers a free box that provides players with 30 Ultra Balls. If they run out of balls, it’s a lifesaver.

Players who are Amazon Prime members can now take advantage of bonus items through Prime Gaming if they need some items. Players need to visit this Amazon website and plug in the information to get the code available on the Niantic site. This bonus occurs every two weeks until July, so it’s a good idea to check it occasionally.

Finally, Niantic announced that it will introduce new social features to the game via another Niantic app. This is a new mechanism that has been participating in Ingress for several months, potentially changing the way people play “Pokemon Go” and creating a closer and more organized community. The big question is how fans will respond to it, and how it will affect the community already established through Discord, Telegram and other apps.

