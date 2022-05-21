Apple Arcade wins new warp car tracer game featuring “Family Guy” and “King of the Hill” characters





Warped Kart Racers, a kart racing game that supports up to eight players at a time, is now available on Apple Arcade. The game features Peter Griffin from “Family Guy,” Hank Hill from “King of the Hill,” Stan Smith from “American Dad,” and Terry from “Solar Opposite.” Featuring popular characters from anime shows.

You can play a total of 20 TV characters in solo battles and races with friends. The race takes place in an iconic location on the television show, with 16 maps drawn from fans’ favorite episodes.

In addition to playing multiplayer with friends, ‌Apple Arcade‌ users can also run large single-player campaigns to unlock new characters and levels.

Warped Kart Racers is the only new game for Apple Arcade this week, but there are new updates to existing games such as Disney Melee Mania, Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure, Simon’s Cat, and Zen Pinball Party.

The Apple Arcade costs $ 4.99 per month and includes over 200 new original game titles. All games are free to play and do not require any additional in-app purchases or payments. Up to six families can share a single “Apple Arcade” subscription through Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

Related article

Apple Arcade Wins “Alto’s Adventure: The SpiritoftheMountain” Game

The endless snowboarding game “Alto’s Adventure” will be expanded to Apple Arcade this month, with Apple launching “Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain.” Apple Arcade’s exclusive title is a remastered version of the original “Alto’s Adventure,” but you’ll need to reach over 15 new goals in addition to a brand new exclusive character with unique attributes and special abilities. …

Apple Arcade Get New Disney and Nickelodeon Games

Apple Arcade has over 200 games available on the service in August, and new titles continue to be added almost every week. The latest game to appear on Apple Arcade is Disney Melee Mania from Mighty Bear Games, which will be available this Friday. Disney Melee Mania is a battle arena game where players fight in a 5 minute 3v3 match and earn as many points as possible. There are some classics …

Apple Arcade Releases Two New Games, More Games Coming Soon

Only two years after the launch of Apple Arcade, the catalog of subscription-based gaming services continues to grow. Two new games are released today on Apple Arcade, and two more are coming soon. Recently added to Apple Arcade are Namco Bandai’s classic arcade shooter Galaga Wars and the popular tower defense game Kingdom Rush Frontiers …

Crossy Road is coming soon to Apple Arcade for iPhone and iPad

Hipster Whale’s popular endless hopper, Crossy Road, is coming to Apple Arcade soon. The release date has not been announced at this time, but users can sign up to be notified when the game is available from the App Store. Like Flogger, Crossy Road leaves players to cross roads crowded with traffic and obstacles, and there are plenty of adorable characters to choose from …

Classic iPhone game “Tiny Wings” launches at Apple Arcade this Friday

More than 10 years after it was released on the App Store, the popular iPhone game Tiny Wings will be available at Apple Arcade this Friday. Tiny Wings is a casual game where you press and hold the screen to control a bird whose wings are too small to fly. This game overtakes the sun and imposes tasks on the player as birds fly over procedurally generated islands. Players need to tap the screen …

Konami releases “Akumajo Dracula Soul Grimoire” at Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has recently surpassed 200 games available on the service, with new titles coming soon, including Tetris Beat, Baldo, Asphalt 8: Airborne, Layton’s Mystery Journey, Zen Pinball Party, Zookeeper World, MasterChef: Let’s Cook. .. You can add another game to the list. The famous Japanese company Konami’s Castlevania Dracula Soul Grimoire will be released …

Angry Birds Reloaded, Doodle God Universe, Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City Coming to Apple Arcade

Apple began adding classic games to the Apple Arcade catalog in April, and today Apple announced three new games coming soon: Angry Birds Reloaded, Doodle God Universe, and Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City. Apple today announced a new game on Twitter. Anyone interested in playing them when they are released on Apple Arcade can sign up to be notified. The three games are …

Popular story

Anker’s latest USB-C docking station brings triple display support to the M1 Mac

Apple’s early M1-based Macs officially only support one external display, but there are ways to get around the limitation. Anker today launches a new 10-in-1 USB-C docking station that does just that. The Anker 563 USB-C Dock has two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort port, which utilizes DisplayLink to carry multiple video signals over a single connection. Given this hub …

Apple Watch Series 8 is rumored to feature a new design with a flat display

According to a leaker known as “Shrimp Apple Pro,” the Apple Watch Series 8 could feature a brand new design with a flat display. Jon Prosser highlighted information from Shrimp Apple Pro in the latest video on the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. This suggests that the Apple Watch Series 8 may have a flat display that looks like the design originally rumored in the Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple highlights iPhone’s latest privacy features with new “data auction” ads

Apple today shared new ads that highlight iPhone privacy features such as App Tracking Transparency and Mail Privacy Protection designed to give users greater transparency and control over the personal data they collect. This ad revolves around a young woman named Erie. Ellie discovers that her personal data is being sold at an auction house and bidding is taking place …

As the board gets demos, Apple’s AR / VR headset is nearing completion

Last week, Apple demonstrated the following AR / VR headsets to Apple’s board members. This indicates that the device is in the advanced stages of development and may debut in the not too distant future, Bloomberg reports. Apple is also stepping up the development of software that runs on headsets, which is expected to be called “Reality OS” or rOS for short. Rendered through designer Ian …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/05/20/apple-arcade-warped-kart-racers-launch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos