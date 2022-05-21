Sony’s new WH-1000XM5 headphones and Apple’s AirPods Max





This week, Sony announced an updated version of its popular over-ear noise canceling headphones, so it’s worth buying the $ 400 WH-1000XM5 from Sony to see which headphones are better than AirPods Max. I checked if it was. Apple’s $ 549 and above ‌AirPods Max‌.

First of all, when it comes to naming, “AirPods Max” wins. The WH-1000XM4 was a bite, but the WH-1000XM5 is nothing more. Sony isn’t good at naming TVs, headphones, and other devices, so Apple has an edge there.

Compared to the WH-1000XM4 mentioned above, the design of the WH-1000XM5 headphones has been updated, but the AirPods Max retains a more upscale and high-end look. The WH-1000XM5 has a plastic body and the headphones aren’t as premium as the AirPods Max. This may explain part of the price difference. The AirPods Max is made of aluminum and comes in a variety of colors, while the WH-1000XM5 headphones are available in “silver” cream and black.

Headphones don’t fold like previous versions and are a bit less portable, but Sony offers a much better case option than the AirPods Max Bra case. In terms of weight, the WH-1000XM5 headphones have a light head and can be worn comfortably for a long time.

Like the WH-1000XM4, it has swipes and touch gestures to control playback functions, but connecting the WH-1000XM5 to an Apple device isn’t as convenient as the quick pairing method with Apple’s AirPods Max. ‌AirPods Max‌ also supports automatic device switching, 3D audio, and other features.

Both the WH-1000XM5 and AirPods Max have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and Sony has enhanced ANC with this version. There are dual QN1 chips (compared to the single QN1 chip on the WH-1000XM4), and there are differences. In our tests, both the AirPods Max and the WH-1000XM5 were good at blocking ambient noise, but the WH-1000XM5 was a bit better. The WH-1000XM5 and ‌AirPods Max‌ also have a transparency function that allows you to hear the surroundings, but the transparency works best with “AirPods Max”.

In terms of sound quality, the WH-1000XM5 headphones have a smaller driver and a different sound profile than the WH-1000XM4, so they are more consistent with AirPods Max. Both headphone sets offer depth, clarity and bass at low frequencies, and are definitely better than the WH-1000XM4. It’s been improved enough that I’m not sure which of the AirPods Max or WH-1000XM5 headphones will provide better sound. Therefore, there is a tie in this category.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones offer up to 30 hours of battery life. This is 10 hours longer than AirPods Max, so it’s worth considering. “AirPods Max” should last for 20 hours, but usually it doesn’t last with ANC turned on. Sony headphones have a real power button that is convenient to avoid wasting the battery. In addition, headphones have additional ANC, gesture, and sound customization options.

Overall, unless you like the AirPods Max design and the unique feature set that headphones offer to Apple device users, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones are worth considering as a more affordable alternative.

