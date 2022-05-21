Apple’s USB-C iPhone: When will it come?





Apple is testing iPhones that use the USB-C port instead of the Lightning port, and if Apple decides to replace the port, the first USB-C‌iPhone‌ can be seen launching in 2023.

This guide covers everything you know about switching to USB-C.rumor

Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman both say Apple is testing a version of the iPhone that has a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port.

The USB-C port integrates Apple’s device lineup, allowing most people to use a single USB-C charger to charge their iPhone, iPad, and Mac. If you switch to USB-C, charging will be faster and transfer speed will be faster.

Why USB-C?

The European Union is working on a law requiring Apple to use the Universal Port standard throughout its product line, essentially banning proprietary charging methods like Lightning.

If passed, Apple will need to release a USB-C‌iPhone‌ in Europe to comply with the regulations, so Apple will develop a special European-specific USB-C‌iPhone‌ or USB-C for the “iPhone” worldwide. You need to migrate on a scale.

The European Parliament has so far allowed all consumer electronics manufacturers selling devices in Europe to charge phones, tablets, laptops, cameras, headsets, speakers, and handheld video game consoles via USB. I agree with. There are no exceptions, except for devices that are too small to support a USB-C port, such as the Apple Watch.

Disadvantages of USB-C

In 2021, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple would stick to Lightning for a “foreseeable future” because it would undermine some of the waterproofness of the iPhone.

Later, Apple retreated plans to continue using Lightning, but whether switching to USB-C would affect the iPhone’s water resistance rating, or Apple’s equivalent water resistance USB-C port. It’s not clear if it can be created. Lightning port.

With Lightning, Apple has some control over the ecosystem of accessories designed for the iPhone with the Made for iPhone (MFi) program. Third-party manufacturers wishing to manufacture Apple-certified devices need to get Apple approval, and USB-C offers a whole new range of accessories on the market.

Apple probably doesn’t have much control over USB-C accessories designed for the iPhone, and will lose the license fees it currently collects.

USB-C accessories

If Apple replaces the iPhone with USB-C, it is expected that other accessories that currently use the Lightning port will also use USB-C. This includes devices such as AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and Magic Mouse.

release date

The 2022 iPhone 14 model will continue to use the Lightning port, with Apple expected to replace it with USB-C in 2023. Unless Apple decides on a delay, the iPhone 15 model will use a USB-C port. Its current plan.

