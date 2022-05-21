When expecting a launch





During Google I / O 2022, Google teased the following Pixel Tablet. It’s an exciting new gadget, but when do you think it will be released? Let’s dig into it.

The Google Pixel tablet is one of the most interesting Pixel devices to date, so many are wondering when the release date will be. Since the Pixel family was introduced in 2016, Google has been experimenting with several different devices. I’ve seen Pixel smartphones, Pixel Buds wireless earphones, and Pixel Slate tablets with Chrome OS.

And Google isn’t expanding the Pixel family. At the Google I / O opening keynote in May 2022, Google announced the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet. The former is Google’s first Wear OS smartwatch, launched in late 2022. The latter is the first Pixel Android tablet we’ve ever seen and the first Google-branded Android tablet since the Nexus 9 in 2014.

Sure, there’s still a lot we don’t know about Pixel Tablet. We know that there is a pretty bland design, a single rear camera, and something that looks like a pretty big display. But that’s it. I don’t know the resolution of the display, the size of the battery, the amount of storage included, or the price of the Pixel Tablet. To make matters worse, we don’t know when the Pixel Tablet will be released. The only thing Google has said about the release date is that the Pixel Tablet will be available at some point in 2023. But unfortunately, it’s as specific as the company currently has.

When you think the Google Pixel Tablet will be released

But just because Google hasn’t said anything more doesn’t mean you don’t know when the Pixel Tablet will appear. In general, Google has two key points throughout the year when it announces its major products. Google I / O in May and Pixel hardware event in October. In one of these months of 2023, you’re very likely to learn more about the Pixel Tablet.

If Google makes a full announcement of the Pixel Tablet during Google I / O in 2023, the tablet may not be available until next July. The ongoing chip shortage has had a particular impact on Google’s supply chain over the last two years. So if the Pixel Tablet is announced in May 2023, don’t expect it to be available in the same month.

However, it’s likely that Google will launch a Pixel tablet near a hardware event scheduled for October 2023. This is the time for Google to launch new Pixel smartphones and Nest speakers / displays. Google is the first Pixel Android tablet and gives the company a few months extra to make sure everything is perfect. It’s impossible to say 100% certainty what Google will do, but based on everything we know now, it’s when we think we’ll get a Pixel Tablet.

