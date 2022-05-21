You can check out the International Space Station using Google Street View »Twisted Sifter





If you have hours to kill and need something fun, try Google Street View. Even before virtual touring became a common solution for what to do over the weekend, this Google feature was a cool way to check almost every part of the world from your computer.

You can access it from Google Maps, just drop a pin and look around with a photo. In the process, who knew that you didn’t have to limit yourself to the Earth?

For more information, the International Space Station (ISS) is also available. Please see in Google Street View.

The ISS is in orbit 250 miles from Earth, and this 360-degree tour shows how wonderful the lab and views in space are.

Thomas Pesquet has worked with Google and other astronauts to put together what is now called Space View.

Pesuke’s blog:

Due to special restrictions on life and work in space, it was not possible to collect Street View using Google’s usual methods.

Instead, the Streetview team will work with NASA at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas and the NASA Marshall Space Center in Huntsville, Alabama to collect images in zero gravity using the DSLR cameras and equipment already onboard the ISS. Designed the method.

Next, I collected still images in space, sent them to Earth, and stitched them together to create a 360-degree panoramic image of the ISS.

There are also notes about the various features and equipment it has, so you can learn one or two things while you’re poking.

Has anyone recently needed a little more space? Take a few minutes and explore the last frontier!

