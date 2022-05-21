An essential non-technology role for technology companies





Compliance professionals are often mistaken for technology impaired, even though they are actually a key gear in the industry.

When thinking about work in the technology industry, our minds often turn to more traditional technology roles such as software developers, cybersecurity analysts, and data engineers.

Still, there are several other elements of the business, which are often forgotten, but essential to the operation of a major technology company. Especially risk and compliance.

Over the last decade, many tech giants have become the most valuable companies in the world. In 2021, Meta, then known as Facebook, achieved a value of $ 1 trillion, and Microsoft became a $ 2 trillion company. Apple marked $ 3trn in early 2022.

In addition to this growing value, tech companies face a significant amount of regulation, especially when it comes to innovation. It’s not just straightforward tech companies that have to think about this. Banks and financial companies are also becoming technology companies, and compliance professionals are more important than ever.

Clausematch is a regtech company that enables highly regulated organizations to meet their compliance obligations using AI-powered platforms. Its founder and CEO, Evgeny Likhoded, told SiliconRepublic.com about the importance of compliance to enable the growth and development of these businesses.

“Working in compliance also requires good communication skills” – EVGENY LIKHODED

“The role of compliance has evolved. The CCO is now more involved in corporate strategy. Compliance officers join the board of directors and participate in strategic decisions,” he said.

“The opinions of compliance experts are often undervalued within the enterprise. On the other hand, it is the compliance experts who protect and enable the growth of the enterprise. Structure and it. Regardless of where they are, mature compliance features need to “sit at the table” to influence decisions. “

In February of this year, Clausematch launched a new awards campaign to show recognition to those who are in compliance. The campaign collected over 50 applications from different companies. Likhoded said it’s important to break the misunderstanding that compliance experts are “road blockers” and instead start paying the right respect to them.

Work in compliance

Aside from misunderstandings about the work they do, compliance professionals face their own challenges. Like many tech professionals who need to keep up with the latest technology trends, those who work in compliance need to keep up with the massive regulatory changes.

Over the years, the industry has also had to streamline its own processes and adopt technology. Prior to founding Clausematch, Likhoded worked in the compliance department of financial services and energy companies.

“Many of the questions asked by regulatory agencies were stored in Word documents. The process is confusing as all departments of large banks are actually doing their own things and working in silos. “He said.

“In 2012, banks around the world said:” We can’t use the cloud. We don’t use the cloud. Everything must be on-premises. “By 2016, all banks will have a cloud strategy. I adopted it. Since then, we’ve seen compliance departments adopt technology at a very high rate, especially in the last two years when people started working from home. Internal communication and internal collaboration on day-to-day changes were curtailed. “

Compliance may not sound like a traditional technical role, but the evolution of the industry has made certain technical skills more important than ever. For example, data analysis and technical literacy skills are often important.

“Compliance people need more and more new skills to work effectively and efficiently with innovative software and AI,” says Likhoded.

“Working in compliance also requires good communication skills to know how to translate your expertise into information that is accessible at all levels of your business.”

In addition to knowing the laws and regulations of a particular area, Likhoded says it’s important for people in the industry to understand how technology and software can help increase the agility of the compliance department. Said.

“Future compliance personnel in the not too distant future will have a good understanding of how technology can be applied to their roles and how AI is already transforming its capabilities,” he said.

