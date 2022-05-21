Haloo raises C $ 2.9 million to provide IP verification technology as a solution for NFT theft and fraud





Haloo sees an increase in NFT-related trademark applications.

Toronto-based startup Haloo (formerly Heirlume) has raised C $ 2.9 million (US $ 2.3 million) in a fully-owned primary seed fund in a round jointly led by W Fund and The 51.

Launched in 2020 by co-founders Julie MacDonell (CEO) and Sarah Ruest (CTO), Haloo uses artificial intelligence (AI) to give users instant trademark searches, fail-safe trademark applications, and automated brands. Provides enforcement.

A complete game changer for enterprise marketing and legal teams, funded to increase sales in this market.

According to a Haloos spokesperson, companies are paying for these trademark searches on a very slow turnaround. The company claims that Haloo can help users reduce costs and improve quality and ideas that can be run in 10 batches with a 60-second turnaround.

W Fund and The 51 are two women-led venture capital (VC) funds that identify women and focus on investing in founders of diverse genders, previously using the Haloos service for trademark registration. I did. The W Fund was also an early investor in Haloo.

Other participants in the seed round include Prosus and Inovia Capital, as well as Web3 focused investors such as Hashed VC and 2Punks Capital. Frank and Oak co-founder Ethan Song also invested in a funding round.

To date, Haloos has totaled approximately $ 4 million, including last year’s $ 1.7 million donations from MaRS IAF, Backbone Angels, Future Capital, and Angels of Many. Haloo previously announced $ 1.7 million as a seed round. However, when $ 2.9 million in CAD funding was raised, the company told BetaKit that it now claims $ 1.7 million as a pre-seed and $ 2.9 million was raised with a higher rating.

Haloo also secured $ 150,000 from the Ottawa-based She Boot boot camp, which was completed in 2020. SheBoot is a four-week boot camp sponsored by the Capital Angel Network and Invest Ottawa, designed to prepare female-identifying entrepreneurs to market their business. Secure your investment.

In addition to working with e-commerce brands and other companies, Haloo said AI-powered technology is also being used to prevent intellectual property (IP) breaches across the NFT market. Startups have stated that trademarks are more important than ever, as Web3 and NFTs are associated with IP.Indeed, there are a large number of NFT-related applications related to trademarks. [intellectual property offices],especially [United States Patent and Trademark Office] A Haloo spokesman told BetaKit.

As NFT spaces are booming, so is the amount of theft and fraud associated with them, as reported by Vice. Outlets reported that the NFT Marketplace OpenSea revealed that 80% of items created with NFT minting tools were plagiarized works, fake collections, and spam.

As IP breaches have become a bigger issue in Web3, Haloo is the key to solving it, just as IP validation is the key to solving the Web2 e-commerce marketplace counterfeiting problem. I said there is.

Backed by approximately $ 3 million in new funding, Haloo will expand nationwide and build distribution through an integrated partnership.

Image from OpenSea.

