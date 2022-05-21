Canada bans China’s Huawei Technologies from 5G network





Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has decided to ban China’s Huawei Technologies from Canada’s next-generation mobile network.

With the development of 5G (5th generation) networks, people will be able to connect faster online, have more links to the Internet, and will be enormous as innovations such as virtual reality, immersive games, and self-driving cars emerge. It provides a huge amount of data to meet the demand.

The United States has long pressured the Trudeau government to deny Huawei’s role in building the country’s 5G infrastructure, saying that Beijing will be able to spy on Canadians more easily.

The move was confirmed Thursday by a spokesman for Canadian Minister of Public Security Marco Mendicino.

Huawei is the largest global supplier of network equipment for telephone and internet companies. This symbolizes China’s becoming a world power of technology and is a subject of concern for US security and law enforcement agencies. Some analysts say Chinese companies have ignored international rules and norms and stole technology.

Last year, China, the United States and Canada completed a de facto high stakes prisoner exchange involving top Huawei executives charged with fraud. China imprisoned two Canadians shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies and the daughter of the company’s founder, on a US transfer request.

Many countries have named China’s actions “hostage politics,” but China described the charges against Huawei and Meng as politically motivated attempts to thwart China’s economic and technological developments.

